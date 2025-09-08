Volkswagen ID. Cross revealed as incoming electric T-Cross

Previously called ID.2all SUV and ID.2X, the ID. Cross is expected to eventually replace the T-Cross once its lifecycle in Europe ends in 2026.

Having debuted the all-electric ID. Polo in the run-up to this past weekend’s IAA in Munich, Volkswagen used the event to also showcase the reportedly all-electric replacement for the T-Cross previously called the ID.2all SUV and then the ID.2X.

ID Cros(ses) over

Shown in near production guise, the renamed ID. Cross Concept follows the same principle as the ID. Polo, known until now as the ID.2all, by adopting the EV-denoting ID prefix at the expense of the “T” letter that denotes the starting letter of the brand’s combustion SUV and crossover models.

Set to become Wolfsburg’s most affordable electric SUV when it enters production next year, the ID. Cross rides on the dedicated MEB platform that underpins all of Volkswagen’s ID range of EVs, but with a change in name to MEB+.

Previously called MEB Entry, the architecture will also be the foundation for the ID. Polo, which will spawn the electric ID. Polo GTI in 2027.

Styling

Seen until now only in an outline teaser released in December 2023, the compact ID. Cross has measurements of 4 161mm long, 1 839mm wide and 1 588mm tall.

The rear facia has been carried over with only minor changes from the ID.2all Concept. Picture: Volkswagen

With a wheelbase of 2 601mm, the ID. Cross is unsurprisingly longer, wider and taller than the ID. Polo comes with a reported 450 litres of boot space, plus an additional 25 litres underneath its bonnet.

Although styled by Volkswagen’s head of design Andreas Mindt, who also penned the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross appears decidedly funkier in that it receives a unique front facia complete with an illuminated logo bar, vents on the C-pillar similar to the ID. Buzz and an adapted version of the ID.2all’s rear end.

What to expect inside

Although mounted on 21-inch wheels, which will likely be dropped once production starts, the ID. Cross’ interior provides the biggest hint of what could also be expected from the ID. Polo.

The interior layout will, suggestively, also feature inside the ID. Polo. Picture: Volkswagen

Designed around the concept of an oasis, the cabin boasts a floating centre console with a single wireless smartphone charging pad, storage area, what appears to be a volume dial on the top section and a pair of cup holders at the bottom.

Complete with two displays, a freestanding 11-inch instrument cluster and a 13-inch infotainment, Volkswagen has also retained physical switchgear below the latter and on the almost quartic-looking steering wheel.

More poke than Polo GTI

On the power front, the unspecified battery pack powers a single electric motor developing 155 kW, 11kW less than in the ID.2all, but still three kilowatts more than in the European-market Polo GTI.

The same output, in fact, as the Mk VI Golf GTI, the ID. Cross will have a range of 420km, 30km less than the ID. Polo, but will likely also support DC charging up to 170kW.

Not for us

Set to be shared across the Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat and Cupra brands, basically the same model but under the various marques, the ID. Cross, as mentioned, will officially go on sale next year but seems unlikely for South Africa.

In its place will be the locally built Tengo from 2027 once production of the T-Cross reportedly ends next year at the Pamplona plant in Spain.

NOW READ: Volkswagen drops first hint of T-Cross’ expected EV successor