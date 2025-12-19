Gravite it is as Nissan names incoming Renault Triber-based MPV

Part of an eventual three-model Nissan range based on existing Renault products, the Gravite, for now, has not been approved for South Africa.

Teased at the beginning of the year as one of two Renault-based models heading for unveiling in 2026, Nissan has released clearer images, and indeed the name, of the seven-seat MPV modelled on the facelift Triber.

Name from gravity

Part of an eventual three-model roll-out, the newly named Gravite will share the same CMF-A+ platform as the Triber, Kiger and Magnite, and make its official debut in early January before going on-sale in March.

Although set to have the same dimensions and seven-seats as the Triber, the Gravite incorporates a Nissan specific front facia comprising a different grille and bumper, thin LED headlights, an LED light bar connecting the clusters underneath the bonnet line, a new lower air intake and a block letter Gravite logo on the bonnet.

At the rear, the light clusters have been restyled, the bumper revised and a chrome strip, complete with the Nissan logo, placed across the width of the tailgate between the lights themselves.

Rear facia has been slightly altered from that of the Triber. Image: Nissan India

The frontal design being derived from the incoming Tekton, based on the Renault Duster, no depictions of the Gravite’s interior was disclosed, though subtle differences are expected in the likely form of the Renault badges being replaced with Nissan items.

No ‘unique’ powertrain

Set to be joined in 2027 by a new seven-seat SUV based on the Renault Boreal, itself is derived from the Dacia Bigster, the Gravite will use the same powertrain as the Triber, namely the normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine outputting 52kW/96Nm.

Transmission will also be identical in the form of the five-speed manual or the five-speed Easy-R automated manual (AMT).

Not yet for South Africa but…

Confirmed to be produced at the Chennai plant in India, where production of Triber, Kiger, Kwid and Magnite takes place, the Gravite has, so far, not been confirmed for South Africa unlike the Tekton, which will arrive next year as the replacement for the Qashqai.

At the same time, the Boreal-underpinned model will also be available below the X-Trail, which in turn will be headed by the all-new Y63 Patrol arriving in 2026 as well.

