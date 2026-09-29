Volkswagen starts teasing facelift ID.4 as renamed ID. Tiguan

ID. Tiguan will be marketed alongside the normal combustion-powered Tiguan instead of replacing it.

Volkswagen has confirmed speculative reports suggesting the end of the ID.4 by revealing its replacement in a new batch of teaser images ahead of its world debut next month.

No more ID.4 or ID.5

Jointly also replacing the ID.5, the effective second update applied to the ID.4 will see it become the renamed ID. Tiguan similar to the ID.2all that became the production ID. Polo.

Set to be positioned above the ID. Cross, the ID. Tiguan will co-exist with the combustion engine Tiguan instead of replacing it as the ID. Cross is expected to eventually do to its sibling.

What to expect?

Only going on-sale in early 2027, the comparatively lightly disguised ID. Tiguan will continue to use the MEB platform, but with the same aesthetic as the ID. Polo.

Different from the rear, but set to have the same dimensions as the ID.4, the ID. Tiguan’s interior will reportedly be similar to that of the ID. Polo and ID. Cross in terms of layout and design, though, for the moment, no official preview has been given.

On the power front, the ID. Tiguan is expected to carry over the same options as the ID.4 and ID.5, namely the 58-kWh and 79-kWh cells powering a single electric motor and the 77-kWh that powered dual electric motors in the normal 4Motion and performance GTX models.

ID. Tiguan’s rear aesthetic has been changed from that of the ID.4. Picture: Volkswagen

“More than 8.3-million Tiguan vehicles produced demonstrate the strength and trust associated with this model name. The Tiguan represents a versatile, premium vehicle and embodies the essence of True Volkswagen,” Volkswagen Brand CEO, Thomas Schäfer, said in a statement.

“With the ID. Tiguan, we are carrying this product promise into the electric future. The all-electric model builds on the strengths of the best-seller and offers premium design, generous space, intuitive operation and innovative technologies.

“Together, both models form a strong offering for our customers’ different powertrain preferences.”

Not for South Africa?

A model once earmarked for South Africa as part of its pilot programme to introduce EVs to the local market, the end of the ID.4 cast doubts as to whether the ID. Tiguan will assume the same role once it goes on-sale next year.

As is well-known, though, the brand will introduce the ID. Buzz before the end of the year as its first fully electric vehicle for the South African market.

Until otherwise stated, the ID. Tiguan for now is off the table as an alternative to the normal Tiguan.