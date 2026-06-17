All-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets plug approval for South Africa

After an prolonged trial run started in 2023, the ID. Buzz will debut on local soil in the final quarter of the year.

Having first alluded to the all-electric ID. Buzz making its debut in South Africa two years ago, Volkswagen has now indicated that the battery-electric people mover will become a sellable entity in the fourth quarter of this year.

Trial first

Back in 2023, Volkswagen announced the start of a trial period in which four versions of the Cargo panel van were supplied to DHL to be used over a six month period as logistics haulers between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Less than a year later, the long wheelbase Pro variant made a surprise showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring as a second gauge interest gather.

Four ID. Buzz Cargo vans were supplied to DHL in 2023 as part of a local market trial period. Picture Volkswagen

At the time, Wolfsburg admitted that the ID. Buzz was high on its priority list for introduction before the end of the decade.

Asked about the ID. Buzz on the sidelines of the Amarok Adventure drive in Durban last week, Volkswagen Group Africa executives confirmed that a fourth quarter arrival had been approved for both passenger and Cargo versions.

Models likely

While no further details are known, the now ex-DHL-provided Cargo variants used an 82-kWh battery pack that offered 150kW/310Nm.

By comparison, the passenger equivalent shown at Kyalami used the larger 91-kWh battery, but with dual-electric motors for outputs of 210kW/560Nm.

The long wheelbase ID. Buzz that premiered at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two years ago. Picture: Charl Bosch

Since its global unveiling four years ago, both of the mentioned powertrains still feature, along with a smaller 63-kWh battery added in select market in 2024.

Called the Pure, this unit makes 125kW/310Nm, and is offered solely on short wheelbase versions.

Performance ID. Buzz GTX debuted in 2024. Picture: Volkswagen

Introduced in the same year, the ID. Buzz range is headed by the performance GTX, which, confusingly, uses the 82-kWh battery for the standard wheelbase and the 91-kWh for the long wheelbase.

In both instances, though, the battery powers two electric motors which not only makes the GTX all-wheel drive, but results in a power output of 250 kW and torque figure of 680 Nm.

Watch this space

Set to top Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle’s transporter range currently comprising the Caddy, the Ford-based Transporter and soon, the all-new T7 Caravelle, the ID. Buzz is yet to be fully detailed for the local market.

By extensions, this also includes pricing, which will only emerge closer to the still-to-be-confirmed launch date.