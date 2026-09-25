Nissan Pixo returns as restyled Renault-based EV

Offering a range of 259km, the second generation Pixo is not expected to form part of Nissan South Africa's product portfolio anytime soon.

Last used for a rebadged version of the Suzuki Alto in Europe 13 years ago, Nissan has revived the Pixo name, this time as its take on alliance partner Renault’s reimagined all-electric Twingo.

Renault becomes a Nissan

Premiering as its new most affordable EV on the Old Continent below the Micra, itself a restyled version of the Renault 5 E-Tech, the Pixo not only differs externally from the Twingo, but also underneath as a number of changes have been made to the AmpR platform.

The original Pixo lasted from 2009 to 2013 in Europe based on the Suzuki Alto also sold in South Africa. Picture: Nissan

Visually, the Pixo’s unique aesthetic comprises curved headlights instead of the Twingo’s rounded LEDs, a more concave bonnet, 7-shaped LED daytime running lights, a new bumper and a lack of an intake underneath the bonnet line.

Down the side, the wedge-shape from the Twingo remains, though at the rear, the light clusters have been redesigned along with the bumper and tailgate, which gets a block letter NISSAN decal instead of the company’s corporate logo.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Pixo is as follows:

Length : 3 796mm;

: 3 796mm; Wheelbase : 2 492mm;

: 2 492mm; Height : 1 512mm;

: 1 512mm; Width: 1 790mm.

This makes it seven millimetres longer, 70mm wider and 21mm taller than the Twingo, while sharing the same wheelbase length.

The result is more boot space at 356-litres versus the Twingo’s 360-litres, or as much as 1 221-litres with the rear seats down, an increase of 221-litres over the Renault. An additional 50-litres can still be stored underneath its bonnet.

Interior

Inside, the Pixo’s interior changes from the Twingo are more minor as it retains the same dashboard, physical ventilation knobs, steering column-mounted gear lever, seven-inch digital instrument and the 10-inch infotainment display.

Pixo’s interior changes from the Twingo are marginal. Picture: Nissan

New is the steering wheel, which, instead of the Nissan logo, receives a pixelated Pixo badge, with the only other difference being an assortment of model specific colours.

Rear-engine, rear-wheel drive EV

As with the Twingo, and unlike the original, the Pixo’s change in powertrain sees it revert to a rear-engine, rear-wheel drive layout.

Powered by the same 27.5-kWh as the Twingo, the unit drives a single electric motor that produces 60kW/175Nm.

Pixo’s rear-end styling has been changed subtly from that of the Twingo. Picture: Nissan

The result is a top speed of 130km/h, 0-100km/h in 12.1 seconds and a claimed all-electric range of 259km, four kilometres less than the Twingo.

Supporting DC charging up to 50kW will require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80%.

Not for South Africa

Going on sale in December and priced from around €20 000 (R373 093), the same as the Twingo and nearly €5 000 (R93 273) less than the bigger and more powerful Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Pixo is not expected to form part of Nissan South Africa’s product line-up anytime soon.