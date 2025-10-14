Volkswagen confirms T7 as being in the pipeline for South Africa

In a surprise move, only the plug-in hybrid eHybrid is being considered for the local market.

An uncertainty for South Africa ever since its world debut four years ago, Volkswagen has officially confirmed that the T7 Multivan is being considered for the local either next year or in 2027.

The direct replacement for the venerable T6.1, the seventh generation T-series or Transporter rides on the MQB platform, and stands in contrast to the newly launched model that forms part of a joint venture with Ford.

Powered by a selection of TSI petrol and TDI engines, senior Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle South Africa executives stated that the eventual arrival of the T7 will, however involve the plug-in hybrid eHybrid which combines a 1.4 TSI with an 85 kW electric motor.

Making the announcement at the market launch of the Ford Transit/Tourneo Custom-based Transporter last week, the automaker further stated that apart from the mono powertrain option, it won’t avail the Caravelle name to the “joint venture” model.

Instead, it will keep the flagship denoting moniker for the T7, leaving the Style as the top-spec trim grade for the Transporter.

Confirming the hybrid powertrain as the only option currently being mulled for the local market, Wolfsburg also stated that the all-electric ID. Buzz is under equal serious investigation after teaser unveilings at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year and media test drives of the Cargo version as per its partnership with DHL.

Accordingly, its eventual confirmation will form of a three model line-up in which it will be the flagship positioned above the T7, with the Transporter becoming the entry-level derivative.

For the moment, no further are known, though expect more to be revealed next year.