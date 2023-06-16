Next Volkswagen Tayron approved as Tiguan Allspace replacement

By Charl Bosch

Volkswagen has all confirmed speculation dating back almost three years that it will phase out the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace in favour of a Europeanised version of the Chinese-market Tayron in 2024.

No more maxed Tiggie

Coming off the back of Wolfsburg releasing teaser images of the all-new Tiguan, which it confirmed will only offer seating for five, the Tayron, which has been on-sale in the People’s Republic since 2018, will reportedly not be marketed in its guise on the Old Continent as a result of a second generation being current development.

In a reversal of the Tiguan, the Tayron will provide seating for seven from the onset and as with the current Tiguan Allspace, go on-sale in the United States badged simply as the Tiguan in order to avoid impeding on sales of the bigger Atlas.

LHD and RHD

While rumoured for possible production in India that will aid right-hand-drive market availability, initial assembly will take place in Wolfsburg and seemingly, for left-hand-drive countries only.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Tayron mentioned again as Tiguan Allspace replacement

Volkswagen’s Head of Engineering, Karl-Heinz Hell, has, however, confirmed that the Tayron will be sold in the United Kingdom from 2025, thus approving it for nations with the steering gear on the right.

“We will extend our existing SUV line-up on a global basis with the second-generation Tayron, which is already under development and will go on sale by the middle of the decade,” Hell told Britain’s Autocar.

Between Tiguan and Touareg

The executive provided more information by telling the publication that the Tayron will fill the position left vacant by the Tigan Allspace between the Tiguan and Touareg, and have dimensions similar to that of the new Tiguan due out before year-end.

At present, the Tayron measures 4 626 mm long, stands 1 662 mm tall, has a width of 1 860 mm and rides on a wheelbase amounting to 2 730 mm.

Comparatively, the soon-to-be-outgoing five-seat Tiguan has an overall length of 4 509 mm, a 2 678 mm wheelbase, a height of 1 684 mm and a width measuring 2099 mm.

“The increase in dimensions for the next Tiguan will also be reflected on the next Tayron. We want to keep a similar differentiation in size between the two,” Hell concluded.

Underneath, the Tayron will follow the Tiguan and move to Volkswagen’s updated MQB Evo platform and likely derive motivation from a selection of TSI petrol engines, a first-time TDI turbodiesel, the mild-hybrid eTSI and the plug-in hybrid eHybrid.

In its current generation, the Tayron offers a choice of two engines, the 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TSI, both in two states of tune; 110 kW and 118 kW in 280 TSI and 300 TSI guises, and 137 kW or 162 kW depending on whether the badge on the tailgate reads 330 TSI or 380 TSI.

Now the wait starts

Until its arrival though, the Tiguan Allspace remains and while little else is known at present, expect more information to emerge once the next generation Tiguan makes its formal world debut later this year.

NOW READ: Volkswagen plotting Tiguan Allspace replacement derived from China’s Tayron