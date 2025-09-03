Volvo XC70 returns as a China-only range extending PHEV SUV

Unlike the facelift XC60 and XC90, the XC70 has been designed from the start to be a plug-in hybrid.

Teased back in May, Volvo used the annual Chengdu Auto Show in China this past weekend to finally reveal the all-new XC70 as its first dedicated plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV.

Although, once again, positioned between the XC60 and XC90, the XC70 debuts a brand-new platform called SMA or Scalable Modular Architecture that will eventually replace the older Compact Scalable Architecture (CMA) that currently underpins the XC40.

Fundamentals

Described as a long-range PHEV, the XC70’s transition from crossover station wagon to SUV sees it measure 4 815 mm long, 1 650 mm tall and 1 890 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2 895 mm.

Incorporating styling from the all-electric EX90, but with the obvious inclusion of an “open” lower intake, the XC70’s powertrain comprises the familiar Chinese vehicle configuration of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery pack.

In front-wheel drive models, the combustion engine is paired with a 21.2-kWh battery pack, while all-wheel drive variants gain a bigger 39.9-kWh module.

While no power figures were disclosed, apart from the petrol engine making 120kW/255Nm, Volvo did confirm an all-electric range of 100 km for the former and 180 km for the latter, both according to China’s CLTC standards.

Rear facia draws significantly from the EX90. Image: Volvo

In addition, the all-wheel drive will do 1 200 km on the combined CLTC cycle using both the electric hardware and combustion engine.

The standard transmission across all variants is a new three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Inside

Depending on the trim level, standard specification includes a new 15.4-inch infotainment system, a pre-conditioning setting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an augmented reality Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen, and a 23-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Interior is dominated by a pair of dual displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Image: Volvo

Unlike the EX90, the XC70 omits the roof-mounted LiDAR, but does feature the last Park Pilot semi-autonomous system among others.

Not for us

Now available for ordering priced from 299 900 yuan, which, without taxes, amounts to R744 614 when directly converted, the XC70, for now, has been designated as a China-only model with plans on exports outside the People’s Republic being unknown at present.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

