Volvo settles upon hybrid and EV future for 10 incoming models

Swedish brand will introduce updates to existing models, in addition to debuting brand-new product over the next 24 months.

Volvo EX90 will be sold alongside the XC90 from the second quarter of 2025 in South Africa. Image: Volvo

Volvo has tabled its product plans for the next 24 months involving no less than 10 products motivated by plug-in hybrid and full electric powerplants.

Record year

Having amassed an all-time sales record of 763 389 units last year, six percent more than 2023, the Chinese-owned Swedish brand’s CEO still described the passing year as “one of two halves” despite the uptick in offset and revenue.

“For the first six months, we recorded strong double-digit volume growth. But like the rest of the industry, we experienced a more challenging second half,” boss Jim Rowan said in tabling the brand’s sales report for the passing year.

“Demand slowed down and this had an impact on both our sales pace and underlying profitability. Nevertheless, we can look back at 2024 with a sense of achievement in several areas and we are positioned well to achieve our long-term ambitions”.

Hybrid and EVs

Describing 2025 as a transitional year away from its previously set mandate of only producing electric cars by 2030, Rowan said, “we have navigated this environment better and faster than many of our peers, but we and the rest of the industry will be severely tested this year.

“At the same time, we must keep our eyes firmly on the road ahead and not sacrifice the future on the altar of the present. In other words, we must be prudent, diligent and disciplined during a turbulent 2025, while paving the way for our long-term ambitions”.

XC90 underwent a significant update in 2024. Image: Volvo

Despite an uptake of 54% in its EVs in 2024 compared to 2023, Rowan reiterated that a mixed powertrain programme of hybrid and EVs has been settled upon as per Volvo’s decision to apply another facelift to aging to the XC90 last year instead of replacing it outright with the EX90.

In total, the Geely-owned marque’s EV line-up consists of the EX30, the C40 and XC40 now known as the EC40 and EX40, the EX90 and the Zeekr 009-based China-only RM90 MPV.

The mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid range, following the complete discontinuation of diesel engines last year, comprises the XC40, XC60 and XC90, S60, its V60 estate sibling, the S90 and its V90 wagon offshoot.

What’s coming?

As such, 2025 will see the introduction of a yet-as-unnamed long range plug-in hybrid for China, and the confirmed but seldomly teased ES90 that will become Gothenburg’s first ever all-electric sedan.

Volvo has revealed the products it will debut over the next 24 months. Image: Volvo

Completing the year are mid-life refreshes for two existing models, plus the already revealed EX30 Cross Country.

Come 2026, the brand will introduce the EX60 as the likely replacement or EV sibling for the venerable XC60, plus two unnamed models that will ride on the new Scalable Production Architecture (SPA3) the former will debut with.

Screengrab of Volvo’s future plans for 2025 and 2026. Image: Volvo

Somewhat oddly, no details or even depictions about the remaining two products were provided.

EX90 coming to South Africa

Locally, the brand is yet to fully disclose its plans for 2025, though it will introduce the EX90 in the second quarter of the year alongside the XC90.

