PODCAST: Base VW Golf litmus test for Volkswagen brand loyalty

Starting at R580k, the Plain Jane Golf will heavily rely on its badge to lure buyers back.

The first base VW Golf in South Africa in four years will go on sale in March. Picture: Volkswagen

After a four-year hiatus, the base VW Golf will finally make its comeback before the end of March.

Volkswagen took the decision in 2021 to only offer the VW Golf 8 in GTI and R guise locally. But concerns over South Africa’s poor fuel quality means the performance models in 8.5 guise is off the table for at least the moment. That means that Wolfsburg local division has changed its stance on the base model.

Volkswagen South Africa this month announced a four-model line-up powered by the tried and trusted 1.4 TSI engine.

VW Golf 8.5 makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring discusses the return of the base VW Golf. And they address the starting price of R580 900, which in undoubtedly going to be a major sticky point.

VW’s decision to re-enter a non-performance hatchback the C-segment which is heavily populated by SUVs these days is an interesting one. There are very few hatchbacks left in the segment once populated by the likes of the Kia Cerato, Honda Civic, Ford Focus and Renault Megane. And not one of the remaining ones, the Toyota Corolla Hatch and Mazda3, boast great monthly sales numbers.

The VW Golf 8.5’s 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine produces 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque. But unlike the mill in the 1.4 Tiguan which is paired to seven-speed DSG box, the engine will be hooked up to eight-speed Tiptronic transmission in the Golf.

High-tech interior

Standard across the VW Golf range is a 10-inch digital cockpit instrument cluster and 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights alloy wheels and ambient lighting.

Top spec R-Line+ models will boast Auto High Beam Assist Matrix IQ LED headlights. There are also illuminated logo bar and Volkswagen badge and 18-inch Leeds alloy wheels. Inside it features brushed stainless pedals, Vienna leather upholstery and electric adjustment for the driver’s seat.

The VW Golf 8.5 is the last generation of its kind to feature internal combustion engines. The Golf 9 due to arrive in 2027 will be fully electric.