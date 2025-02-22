PODCAST: Can new Mahindra Pik Up bother Hilux and Ranger?

Overalled Mahindra bakkie expected to go into production before the end of 2025.

Having established itself as South Africa’s fourth best-selling bakkie after the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, the Mahindra Pik Up will fancy itself to close the gap to the top three with its new model.

Recent spy shots of the new Mahindra Pik Up, set to be called the Scorpio-X, suggest that the bakkie is on track to go into production before the end of the year.

The new model features styling similar to the Scorpio-N SUV that was introduces in 2023. It is highly likely to offer a more affordable alternative to the Hilux, Ranger and D-Max.

Mahindra Pik Up makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we look at what the new Mahindra bakkie brings to the table. And we try and establish if it will give the likes of the Hilux, Ranger and D-Max any sleepless nights.

Expected to go on sale locally next year, the Scorpio-X will form part of Mahindra’s three-pronged bakkie approach. The work-orientated Bolero will be kept alongside the Mahindra Pik Up and Scorpio-X.

Up front, the new bakkie will feature Mahindra’s tried and trusted 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. In the Mahindra Pik Up it produces 103kW of power and 320Nm of torque, while a newer version of the mill it develops 129kW/400Nm in the Scorpio-N. It is safe to assume that the new bakkie will feature the same oil-burner as the SUV.

More torque available

Mahindra is also on record for saying that the updated mHawk mill can be further improved to pump out 450Nm.

The Indian carmarker showed the new Mahindra Pik Up in Cape Town in 2023, calling it Global Pik Up Concept. It was kitted out with off-road which included chunky tyres, rugged front bumper that features a winch and roof rails.

The spy shot taken in India was of a single cab sporting a similar front end to the Scorpio-N. The loadbin looked if it was lifted straight from the Pik Up, suggesting it is far from a finishing product.