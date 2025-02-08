PODCAST: Can updates keep Toyota Corolla Cross Chinese-proof?

More features ensure that South Africa's favourite SUV stays ahead of the game.

The Chinese onslaught in the local SUV segment means that legacy brands can either adapt or die and Toyota has made its intentions clear of prescribing to the former in their approach to the updated Corolla Cross.

The facelifted version of the Prospecton-built crossover SUV that debuted in 2021 includes more specification and technology inside along with some styling tweaks.

The powertrains are kept unchanged, with Mzansi’s favourite hybrid system on offer alongside the 1.8-litre petrol option.

Corolla Cross makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring takes a closer look at the updated crossover. We discuss the changes and what impact it will make in the tough B-segment.

The Corolla Cross has kept its four trim grades; Xi, Xs, Xr and GR Sport (GR-S). Pricing starts at R414 800 for the base Xi and goes up to R561 700 for the GR-S hybrid.

The 103kW/172Nm 1.8-litre free-breathing mill is the only engine on offer in the Xi.

SA’s best-loved green car

The self-charging hybrid is a combination of the 1.8-litre engine and electric motor and battery pack. It makes 90kW of power and 143Nm of torque and offered on the Xs, Xr and GR-S. This is the best-selling new energy powertrain in Mzansi by some margin.

Both powertrains are mated to CVT with the twist going to the front wheels.

Exterior tweaks include the single grille from before split into an upper and lower part. The upper part connects the newly-designed LED headlamps, while the lower part features a geometric gradient pattern. The lower grille now features accentuated bumper vents.

Tech-fest inside

Xr and GR-S models come standard with 12.3-inch fully digital cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment system. In addition, there are leather seats, shift level, gear lever and steering wheel, dual-zone aircon, 360-degree view monitor and electric tailgate with kick sensor.

Safety features come in the form of five airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control, vehicle stability control and rear parking sensors.

Xs models benefit from front parking sensors, while Xr and GR-S variants get the full Toyota Safety Sense system. This includes the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.