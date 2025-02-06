Officially back: Volkswagen prices Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI

Facelift version of the Mk 8 heralds the return of the standard non-GTI or R last offered with the previous generation Mk 7.5.

Announced towards the end of last year as having received approval for South Africa, Volkswagen used its second product Indaba at its factory in Kariega on Wednesday (5 February) to officially reveal as well as confirm price and specification details of the facelift Golf 8.5.

Debuting on the back of its global reveal in January last year, the last iteration Golf to offer a combustion engine won’t be made available solely in base trim as previously reported, but in a range of four variants powered by a single TSI engine.

Standardised line-up

For the time being the only Golf 8.5 to be marketed locally as a result of fuel quality concerns hampering the GTI and R, the first non-sporting Golf since the Mk 7.5 will have a choice of four trim grades; Life, Life+, R-Line, and R-Line+, with motivation coming from the stalwart 1.4 TSI engine.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Golf 8.5 coming to South Africa initially in base spec

The same unit used in the new Tiguan as a result of the newer 1.5 TSI Evo in Europe being ill-suited to South Africa’s fuel, the 1.4 develops 110kW/250Nm directed to the front wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox rather than the ubiquitous seven-speed DSG.

Golf Mk 8.5 will have a choice of four trim levels.

Unlike on the Old Continent, neither the mild-hybrid eTSI nor the plug-in hybrid eHybrid will be offered, with the same applying to the 2.0 TDI.

Known spec

In terms of specification, which will differ based on the trim grade, confirmed items include the 10.2-inch and 12.9-inch infotainment systems with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Matrix LED headlights, an illuminated logo bar, a wireless smartphone charger, differing materials and fabrics, a digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting.

Depending on the trim level, the Golf will be offered with a choice of two infotainment systems.

Set to be fully ahead, expect more details to be announced soon, or at the time of sales officially starting in the second quarter of the year.

Price

Golf 1.4 TSI Life Tiptronic – R580 900

Golf 1.4 TSI Life+ Tiptronic – R604 500

Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line Tiptronic – R660 000

Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line+ Tiptronic – R688 100

NOW READ: Volkswagen Golf 8.5 and Tayron in the pipeline for South Africa