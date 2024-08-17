Pre-owned Polo GTI a great buy that is bound to hold onto its value

The VW Polo GTI is the hatchback that holds its value the best in the used car market. Picture: Volkswagen

Resale value is an important factor to consider when buying a car and when it comes to hatchbacks, Volkswagen consistently performs well. The VW Polo and Polo Vivo lose a lot less value over time than many of their rivals.

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie says most cars depreciate at a rate of 15 to 30% a year. Or up to R30 000 per R100 000 of the new car price.

“Depreciation varies as a result of market-based variables such as supply and demand,” says Mienie.

“Mileage is also a key factor when it comes to demand for used cars and their depreciation. Given the popularity of VW vehicles in South Africa, they’re very much in demand.

“Hence, these vehicles depreciate at a lower rate – and percentage losses are less than the average.”

AutoTrader data covering the top three most-sold used hatchback variants in quarter two of 2024 confirms the strength of the Volkswagen brand.

Polo GTI rules the roost

Top spot belongs to the VW Polo GTI, which sells for an average price of R447 404 in the used car space. It has average mileage of 45 852km and an average registration age of three years. It lost a mere 4% of its value, making it a great choice in the resale stakes. In 2021 it cost R466 500 to buy the VW Polo GTI straight out of the box.

In second place is the VW Polo Hatch 1.0TSI Comfortline R-Line auto. This model depreciated by 11%, which is still much lower than the industry norm. It sold for an average of R299 900 with average mileage of 66 800km and average registration age of three years. The car was stickered for R336 400 on showroom floors in 2021.

Polo Trendline third

The Volkswagen Polo Hatch 1.0TSI Trendline completes the podium. Priced at R298 800 when new in 2021, it has depreciated by 15% to an average price of R253 457. Average mileage was 62 231km, with the average registration age being three years.

But once again, even the 15% depreciation is well below industry norms and it is testament to the power of the German brand. When in the market for a used hatchback, a Volkswagen ticks the resale value box.