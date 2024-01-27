Economical Polo Sedan gives you more bang for your buck

This frugal sipper is a very healthy alternative to "poser" mini-SUV.

The VW Polo Sedan won’t cost you an arm and a leg at the pumps. Picture: Brendan Seery

I am somewhat of a numbers nerd when it comes to road trips. Counter-intuitively, I keep track of elapsed time, distance, average speed and fuel consumption. Not to mention counting down to the destination on the GPS. If find it relaxing and part of the allure of travelling long distances.

One thing I have always been acutely aware of is places to stop and refuel (and/or take a bathroom break).

As a newly minted boyfriend way back when, I remember being terrified, glancing over the shoulder of the man driving the big Nissan Laurel 2.8 through the endless vastness of the Karoo, worrying the car would run out of fuel. The low fuel warning light had come on, unnoticed by him and un-remarked upon by me.

I suppose I had a sort of gut feeling that he’d become my father-in-law one day and that maybe I should just keep my peace. But that 80 km was the longest of my life.

Road trippin’ in the Polo Sedan

So, it was with some trepidation I started planning our recent trip to the coast in The Citizen‘s long-term VW Polo Sedan. This wasn’t because I know Volkswagen’s not to be economical, it was because I checked out the stats and found it had a fuel tank of only 45 litres.

The interior of the VW Polo Sedan. Picture: Volkswagen

Most of the other cars I’ve taken on the trip to Knysna, via Colesberg had tanks big enough to manage the 600-plus kilometres to that Karoo junction town without too much stress.

Frankly, I didn’t think the VW Polo Sedan would make it: averaging somewhere between six and seven litres per 100km, it may well run dry before Colesberg, I reckoned. So, I chickened out and filled up in Bloemfontein, about 400 km after leaving home.

In the end, I was more than pleasantly surprised. As I pulled into the Engen One-Stop on the N1 South, the trip meter was reading 5.3 litres per 100 km, having gone as low as 5.2 earlier. We were able to push on to Graaff Reinet – our stop on the way to Knysna – with similar parsimonious fuel consumption.

There were probably multiple reasons for the VW Polo Sedan’s excellent fuel economy.

Why it’s so frugal

Firstly, I don’t drive like a maniac and will cruise happily at the indicated national speed limit of 120 km/h.

Also, I do not use the cruise control because that just opens the throttle on hills.

Then there’s the VW Polo Sedan’s simple 1.6-litre petrol engine. Although it has 81 kW of power, it is optimised for economy and the combination of engine and five-speed manual gearbox work well together. There is enough power for overtaking and you seldom have to shift down to fourth, which also aids economy.

Finally, the sedan shape is more aerodynamically slippery than a hatchback or SUV.

Less pain at the pumps

For a total distance of 3 430 km, the VW Polo Sedan consumed 209 litres of 95 unleaded petrol, which liberated R4 812 from my debit card. That’s R1.40 a kilometre, at an average of 6.1 L/100 km. Not bad, considering the car carried two people, luggage, food and all the bits and pieces necessary for a December break. Never mind the long haul back from the coast to the Highveld.

Number do not lie. Picture: Brendan Seery

Had I taken our other long-term test car, a Ford Everest, I would have probably averaged around 9.7 L/100 km. While this is not bad for a big 4×4, the difference in fuel costs would have been an astounding R2 740. Make you think, doesn’t it?

While the VW Polo Sedan passed the road trip economy test with flying colours (and families with young kids know only too well that every rand needs to be stretched to its limit), it also proved to be a long-distance tourer in the mould of my old 1989 Jetta CSX and later diesel Jettas I took on similar jaunts to Knysna.

The VW Polo Sedan 1.6 ticked all the boxes for our annual pilgrimage to the waves. Given the overall performance of the Polo Sedan in most areas – including so-called “off-road” on the rough roads of the Eastern Cape – I think a young family would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn’t seriously consider this car instead of a poser mini-SUV.