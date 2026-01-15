Polo Vivo outguns Suzuki Swift as top-selling used hatch in 2025

Toyota Starlet and Vitz along with Hyundai Grand i10 and i20 also popular pre-owned choices.

The VW Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline finished 2025 as South Africa’s top-selling pre-owned hatchback derivative under R250 000.

The popular hatch beat its nearest rival, the Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL, by a country mile. According to AutoTrader’s data almost three times as many used Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendlines found new homes compared to the Swift GL.

Another Polo Vivo derivative, the 1.4 Comfortline, was the third best-seller followed by the Toyota Starlet 1.5 Xi and Hyundai i20 Motion.

Rounding out the top 10 was the Suzuki Swift 1.2 GA, Toyota Vitz 1.0 Xr MT, Polo Vivo 1.6 Comfortline AT, Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 Motion and 1.0 Premium.

Mind over matter

AutoTrader’s sales data for 2025 indicates that this segment remains one of the most active on the platform, likely driven by first-time buyers, urban commuters, and households looking for dependable vehicles. Affordable hatchbacks continue to be a staple for consumers seeking cost-conscious motoring, from purchase price to maintenance, fuel consumption, and even insurance.

“What this segment ultimately highlights is a fundamental shift in how South Africans think about car ownership,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“Buyers are no longer led by what’s new or fashionable, but by what delivers certainty over time. Whether that’s predictable running costs, proven reliability, or strong resale value. The used market has become a space of optimisation rather than compromise. And that’s where some of the smartest purchasing decisions are now being made.”

What stands out is not just how popular these hatchbacks remain, but how relatively young many of them are. Several of the best-selling models under R250 000 average between two and four years old, often with mileage well below what would traditionally be expected at these price points.

Average used Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline under R200k

The average price of the Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline was R191 709. Average mileage was 57 096km, and typical registration age three years.

The average used price for the Suzuki Swift GA was even less at R187 892. These derivatives had an average mileage of 38 892km and a registration age of three years.

The hatch with the highest average price was the Toyota Starlet Xi. Its average price was R222 112, average mileage 32 527km and average registration age two years.