Volkswagen puts price on limited-run Polo GTI 20 Edition

Special edition hot hatch model will set you back R19 900 more than the standard model.

Volkswagen has finally stickered the limited-run Polo GTI 20 Edition.

The hot hatch will set you back R605 700, a R19 900 premium over the Polo GTI in standard guise.

VW is introducing the 20 Edition to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first Polo GTI. This year is also the 30th birthday of the Polo being built at the carmaker’s Kariega plant and the 75th anniversary of the first car to roll off the assembly line.

20 Edition trimmings

Setting the 20 Edition apart from its standard sibling is 18-inch Faro alloy wheels, black roof and mirror housing and “20 Edition” decals. Crystal Ice Blue paintwork will also be unique to this model.

The limited-run Polo GTI will not get any more power than the standard model. It is powered by the 2.0 litre TSI turbo petrol that sends an unchanged 147kW of power and 320Nm of torque to the front wheels via six-speed DSG transmission.

The Polo, which was already in its third generation at the time, was first introduced locally in 1996. It started with the Classic, a four-door sedan which bridged the gap between the Citi Golf and the Jetta/Golf ranges. A hatchback called the Polo Playa joined the sedan two years later.

Polo GTI born in 2006

After the introduction of the fourth-generation model, the first Polo GTI was introduced locally in 2006. By the end of 2025, more than two million Polos have rolled off the assembly line in Kariega. The majority of these have been exported to no less than 38 countries.

The Eastern Cape facility produces the Polo, now in its sixth generation, alongside the Polo Vivo, which is based on the fifth-generation Polo. A third model in the form of the Tengo crossover SUV is also planned to go into production by next year at the latest.