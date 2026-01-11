New survey lauds Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Polo design

Two of South Africa's favourites have made it into the top five on the Old Continent,

South African favourites, the Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Polo, have finished in the top five in a new survey regarding design evolution in the United Kingdom.

Generational improvements

Conducted by Autotrader UK, the survey, which involved 3 000 drivers across three generations, centred around voting on which particular vehicle’s design has improved or regressed over time.

Of these, Volkswagen-owned Seat took the first two places with the Ibiza and Leon, followed by the Polo, Swift, Nissan Micra and the Vauxhall (Opel) Corsa.

“Our research shows that car design has come a long way, with the majority of drivers preferring how modern models look. Understanding which car designs have stood the test of time can be valuable when you’re considering selling your car,” Autotrader’s Erin Baker said.

“Ultimately, care and condition count even more. A model that’s been looked after, whether it’s a modern favourite or a classic choice, will always get more attention than one that’s been neglected.”

Unlike South Africa, which sources its Swift from Maruti Suzuki in India, those destined for the UK and by extension Europe, originate from the Makinohara plant in Japan.

By comparison, the Polo is made at the Kariega facility in the Eastern Cape as the sole plant outside Brazil and China entrusted with manufacturing.

Seat Ibiza 90.7% Seat Leon 87.5% Volkswagen Polo 87% Suzuki Swift 87% Nissan Micra 86.1% Opel Corsa 85.9% Renault Clio 85.6% Opel Astra 85% Volkswagen Golf 83.5% Renault Megane 83.3%

