Win a next generation Toyota Hilux Xtra Cab at NAMPO

The prize package is further elevated with 12 months of complimentary cover from Toyota Insurance (TIMSA), as well as R30 000 worth of accessories sponsored by TSAM.

Toyota South Africa is set to make history with a series of Guinness World Records attempts. The company will be bringing Hilux owners together from across the country in a bold, large-scale celebration of the all-new ninth generation Hilux.

Taking place on Wednesday, 13 May at Nampo Park in Bothaville, Free Sate, the event is expected to draw thousands of Toyota Hilux vehicles spanning all generations.

World records are expected to be set

In a powerful show of unity, loyalty and pride, South Africans will come together with a shared goal. This is to set multiple world records and celebrate one of the country’s most enduring automotive nameplates.

All registered participants who attend and take part in every world-record attempt will automatically be entered into a draw to win a yet-to-be-released next-generation Toyota Hilux Xtra Cab, adding an extra layer of anticipation to an already historic occasion.

Hilux owners of all generations and derivatives are invited to participate and encouraged to bring their bakkies in every body shape including Single Cabs, Xtra Cabs and Double Cabs. Mileage is no barrier; all that’s required is a roadworthy vehicle and a passion for Hilux.

Entry is limited to two occupants per vehicle. Participants are encouraged to arrive as early as possible on the day to fully experience everything the event has to offer.

1984 – Fourth generation Toyota Hilux introduced to South Africa. Picture: Supplied

A full Toyota experience

While the world record attempts form the centerpiece, the event is designed as a full-day experience for participants and spectators alike with thousands of Toyota Hilux vehicles expected to converge. The occasion will also serve as a visual celebration of the scale, loyalty and spirit of the Hilux community in South Africa.

In keeping with Toyota’s commitment to delivering a complete brand experience, a range of sub-brands – including Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Toyota Insurance (TIMSA) – will all host engaging activations throughout the day.

Toyota merchandise on sale

Visitors can explore the Toyota merchandise store featuring gear from GR, Land Cruiser and Hilux – while Hino, Toyota’s truck division, will showcase its presence on-site. Lexus will also be on display, adding a premium dimension to the overall event experience.

Live entertainment, exclusive giveaways and a variety of spot prizes will add to the vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy beyond the record attempts. Early registration is strongly encouraged, as space is limited and demand is expected to be high.

A legacy built over nine generations

1969 – First generation Toyota Hilux introduced to South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Since making its debut on South African roads in 1969, the Toyota Hilux has grown into far more than just a trusted vehicle. It has become part of the nation’s motoring heritage – a name synonymous with reliability, strength and durability.

From farms and construction sites to city streets and cross-country family journeys, the Hilux has been a dependable companion to generations of South Africans.

This enduring reputation is backed by impressive figures. Globally, more than 23 million Toyota Hilux units have been sold. While locally, approximately 1.2 million have found homes across the country.

Its unmatched track record has firmly secured Toyota’s Hilux’s place as South Africa’s best-selling bakkie of all time – and, for many, a trusted member of the family.

As this proud legacy continues into a new generation, owners across South Africa are invited to play their part in the next chapter. Register now at www.hiluxworldrecord.co.za, arrive early and take your place in a record-breaking line-up.