New Toyota Hilux expected to be rolled out in Mzansi by ‘mid-year’

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

2 minute read

25 February 2026

12:15 pm

New bakkie features sharper exterior looks and interior out of Land Cruiser Prado playbook.

New Toyota Hilux to be introduced to South Africa by mid-2026

Local bakkie buyers will have to hold out a little longer for the new Toyota Hilux. Picture: Supplied

Although an exact date has not been set for the highly-anticipated local introduction of the new Toyota Hilux, the bakkie is expected to be rolled out by “mid-year”.

The new Toyota Hilux was first revealed in Thailand in November. After much speculation that Toyota will showcase the bakkie during its annual State of the Motoring Industry address earlier this month, the carmaker focussed on other models it plans to introduced this year. These included the likes of the all-new RAV4, the Land Cruiser FJ and automatic GR Corolla.

Toyota Hilux sticks to IMV

The ninth generation of South Africa’s top-selling vehicle, which will again be built at the Toyota assembly plant in Prospecton, Durban will ride on the same IMV platform underpinning the current Hilux and Fortuner since 2015. Toyota opted against the newer TNGA-F platform on which the Land Cruiser 300 and Prado ride.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Introduction of new Toyota Hilux to make waves in 2026

Despite riding on the older platform, the new Toyota Hilux’s suspension and shock absorbers has been retuned. The bakkie also features electric power steering for the first time.

The 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine is carried over from the eight generation. It still makes 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque with the GR-Sport uprated to 165kW/550Nm. The six-speed automatic gearbox will be the only choice of transmission.

The 48V mild hybrid option has also been retained, with the 2.4-litre diesel and 2.0-litre and 2.7-litre petrol engines canned.

Prado-like interior

The sharper-looking new Toyota Hilux shares exterior design elements with the Corolla Cross and the North American Tacoma bakkie. At 5 325mm long it is 5mm shorter than the outgoing model, while its height of 1 815mm, width of 1 900mm and 3 085mm wheelbase stay unchanged.

Inside the bakkie is very similar to the Land Cruiser Prado and FJ. The cabin features a pair of 12.3-inch display, flat centre console, rectangular air vents and two-piece dashboard.

