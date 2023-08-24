Proton X90 priced as brand’s new flagship SUV in South Africa

Seven-seats comes standard on all but the aptly named Flagship, which offers a pair of captain's style chairs in the second row.

X90 has been subtly changed from the model it is based on, the Geely Haoyue.

Having made gradual progress since its high profile return to South Africa last year, Proton officially debuted its flagship X90 SUV at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (24 August) ahead of sales commencing at the end of August.

The third model after the X50 and X70 to be spun-off of an existing model from Chinese parent company Geely, in this case the Haoyue known outside the People’s Republic as the Okavango, the X90 also becomes South Africa’s cheapest seven-seat SUV to offer a hybrid powertrain as standard.

Hybrid from the start

Sourced from sister brand Volvo, the 48-volt belt starter/generator makes South Africa one of the few markets to receive the hybrid as the configuration is not offered on the Malaysian-spec X90.

Powered by the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder T-GDI engine as the X50 and X70, as well as the Volvo XC40, the unit has, however, been uprated for use in the X90 and produces 140kW/300Nm without the mild-hybrid setup taken into consideration.

Rear bears a passing resemblance to the now discontinued Opel Insignia.

Representing an uptake of 10kW/45Nm over the X50 and X70, the powerplant is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the front wheels only.

Spec

For South Africa, the X90 range spans four derivatives with the entry-level Standard’s specification sheet mirroring that of the comparative model sold in Malaysia.

This means the standard inclusion of dual-zone climate control with second and third row vents, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated satellite navigation, six airbags, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display and 18-inch alloy wheels as well as:

Depicted Flagship receives Nappa leather upholstery, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

LED headlights and fog lamps;

fabric trimmed seats;

seven USB ports;

reverse camera;

six-speaker sound system;

leather-covered steering wheel and gear lever;

front and rear parking sensors

push-button start;

cruise control;

Lane Change Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Hill Hold Assist;

Hill Descent Control

Up next, the Executive receives a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with auto on/off LED headlights, an electric tailgate, ventilated front seats with the driver’s chair being electric, a tyre pressure monitor, leatherette upholstery, rain sense wipers and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Sitting in the range’s middle is the Premium, which swaps the 18-inch wheels for 19-inch alloys and the leatherette seats and steering wheel for Nappa leather upholstery.

Also included is electrically adjustable lumbar support for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, electric passenger’s seat, hands-free electric tailgate and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Standard 48-volt belt starter/generator adds five kilowatts for short bursts.

As part of the expanded array of safety and driver assistance system, the Premium boasts Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Park Assist, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Centering and Lane Departure Warning.

Completing the range, the aptly named Flagship drops the central seat in the middle row for a pair of captain’s style chairs with ventilation but no heating. A panoramic sunroof rounds the model off.

Price

As with the X50 and X70, the X90’s sticker price includes a standard five-year/unlimited km warranty with a service plan being a cost option.

X90 1.5 T-GDI BSG Standard DCT – R559 900

X90 1.5 T-GDI BSG Executive DCT – R589 900

X90 1.5 T-GDI BSG Premium DCT – R644 900

X90 1.5 T-GDI BSG Flagship DCT – R679 900

