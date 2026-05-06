Incoming Zeekr’s South African future could include four models

The upscale division of Geely is yet to confirm an official launch date for the local market.

One of the six confirmed new Chinese brands coming to South Africa this year, Geely-owned Zeekr will soon launch its local operations with a a possible line-up of four products.

Premium new energy

Still relatively new as operations only started five years ago, the upscale division is yet another new energy focused brand with its portfolio comprising only electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Already present in right-hand drive markets such as Australia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, the brand will most likely operate separately from Geely instead of leveraging off its dealership network.

Likely models

Its first product, the 001, having been a rebadged version of fellow sister brand Lynk & Co’s 03, the current Zeekr range comprises nine products of which three are offered with right-hand drive.

As with the markets mentioned, Zeekr South Africa’s eventual range could consist of the X crossover SUV, the bigger 7X and the ultra-luxurious 009 MPV.

A fourth model, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan-aping 8X, has also been confirmed for Malaysia, thus opening the door for South Africa.

X

Available in China since 2023, the all-electric X received its first round of updates at the Beijing Motor Show last month both externally and inside.

Based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which underpins fellow Geely-owned Volvo’s EX30, the X has the following dimensions:

X sports a funky overall design. Picture: Zeekr China

Length : 4 432mm;

: 4 432mm; Wheelbase : 2 750mm;

: 2 750mm; Height : 1 566mm;

: 1 566mm; Width: 1 836mm

Its ground clearance rated at 191mm, the X offers a choice of two battery packs; a 61-kWh powering a single electric motor, and a 66-kWh battery with dual electric motors.

In the former, outputs amount to 250kW/373Nm, with the claimed range being 405km. According to Zeekr Australia, the two-wheel drive X will get from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Taking pride of place inside is a 14.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Zeekr China

For the all-wheel drive, the X outputs 365kW/573Nm, enough for a 0-100km/h sprint of 3.7 seconds and a range of 415km.

Supporting DC charging of 150kW and 230kW respectively, the updates also mean quicker AC charging of 11kW and 22kW.

7X

Showcased towards the end of 2024, the 7X also comes with an electric powertrain only, while using the same SEA platform renamed for higher segment products as PMA.

Note: Depiction is that of the pre-facelift 7X. Picture: Zeekr China

In terms of dimensions, the 7X has the following:

Length : 4 787mm;

: 4 787mm; Wheelbase : 2 900mm;

: 2 900mm; Height : 1 650mm;

: 1 650mm; Width: 1 930mm

Providing seating for five, with a claimed ground clearance up to 173mm, the 7X’s 900 volt architecture comes with a choice of two battery options; a 75-kWh and a 103-kWh.

Also updated at the Beijing showpiece, the former power a single electric developing 370kW/535Nm. The claimed range, based on China’s CLTC cycle, is 620km and the 0-100km/h sprint 5.4 seconds.

Interior is highlighted by a 16-inch infotainment display. Picture: Zeekr China

With the bigger battery in place, the 7X has the same outputs, but a claimed range of 802km, the most of any derivative. The claimed top speed is 240km/h and the 0-100km/h sprint time 5.1 seconds.

Finally, the all-wheel drive 7X Ultra adds a second electric motor to the 103-kWh battery, resulting in outputs of 585kW/812Nm.

7X will have single and dual-motor electric powertrains with a choice of two battery packs. Picture: Zeekr China

According to the Zeekr, the Max will get from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 250km/h. The CLTC range is 715km.

009

Revealed at the beginning of 2023 as the second Zeekr model after the 001, the 009 also debuted in facelift guise in Beijing guise after receiving an initial tweak two years ago.

009 will take aim at the Kia Carnival, GAC M8 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class if approved for South Africa. Picture: Zeekr China

The model that provides the base for the Volvo EM90, the 009 also uses the SEA platform, but as with the 7X, now with 900-volt electrification instead of 800-volts.

In terms of dimensions, the 009 provides seating for six or seven, or four in the case of the ultra-luxurious Grand variant.

The 009 provides seating for four, six or seven depending on the specification. Picture: Zeekr Malaysia

The latter being equipped with reclining seats and a screen incorporated into the partition that separates the cabin from the rear, the 009 has the following:

Infotainment display measures 17-inches. Picture: Zeekr China

Length : 5 217mm;

: 5 217mm; Wheelbase : 3 205mm;

: 3 205mm; Height : 1 812mm;

: 1 812mm; Width: 2 024mm

Providing propulsion, the 009 offers a choice of two battery pack options; 108-kWh and 115-kWh.

Surprisingly front-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive, the single-motor base 009 delivers 310kW/440Nm, which results in a CLTC range of 740km.

Grand variant comes replete with two reclining seats and a 43-inch screen at the rear. Picture: Zeekr China

At the range’s sharp-end, the 115-kWh cell power two electric motors for a total of 680kW/913Nm. The claimed range is 720km.

8X

Fresh from its global premiere in Beijing, the 8X becomes one of the latest Zeekr models to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

8X could become Zeekr’s new flagship SUV in South Africa. Picture: Zeekr China

Using the latest interpretation of the SEA platform called SEA-S, the 8X has the following dimensions:

Length : 5 100mm;

: 5 100mm; Wheelbase : 3 069mm;

: 3 069mm; Height : 1 780mm;

: 1 780mm; Width: 1 998mm

8X is equipped with a dual-motor plug-in hybrid drivetrain from the start. Picture: Zeekr China

Seating five or six, the 8X combines a 2.0 T-GDI engine developing 205kW with either a 55-kWh or 70-kWh battery pack.

As standard, it has dual electric motors producing up to 660kW/935Nm and a claimed CLTC electric-only range of 320km.

Standard inside are a pair of 16-inch displays. Picture: Zeekr China

With the petrol engine included, the 8X has a combined driving distance of 1 362km.

With the bigger battery pack included, outputs stay the same, however, the EV-only range increases to 410km and the combined to 1 416km.

The high performance 8X Dawn uses a tri-motor plug-in hybrid setup. Picture: Zeekr China

Arriving later, though, the tri-motor 8X Dawn develops a total of 1 030kW/1 410Nm. Despite this, it also has the least range at 268km and 1 037km respectively.

More in due course

As mentioned, no official date for Zeekr’s South African operations has been set. However, expect an announcement to be made within the coming weeks and months.

Added information from paultan.org and carnewschina.com.