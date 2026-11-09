Wait over as Audi prices all-new plug-in hybrid-boosted RS5

Buyers will have the option of either the sedan or the Avant estate.

Its confirmation for South Africa made back in July, Audi has completed its product roll-out for 2026 by announcing price and specification details of the all-new RS5.

A number of firsts

Making the transition from coupe, Sportback and cabriolet to sedan and Avant similar to its “standard sibling”, the A5, the RS5 replaces not only the previous A5 iterations, but also the RS4 that had been based on the A4 the A5 now succeeds.

Officially also the first Audi RS model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the South African line-up comprises both the sedan and Avant, with the same power outputs as in Europe.

New dynamics

Based on the same Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture as the A5, the RS5’s underpinnings have, however, received an extensive array of changes to accommodate the partial electrified powertrain.

These include a stiffer chassis, retuned RS Sport twin-valve adaptive suspension, new front and rear axles, uprated suspension bushings and the shock absorbers, and the RS steering system.

Standard are the new 420 mm at the front and 400 mm brake discs, though, buyers can opt for the carbon ceramic stoppers as an option.

Styling

Externally, the RS5’s visual differences from the A5 are easy to spot and comprise wider front and rear tracks, the RS bumpers and door sills, a gloss black finish for the RS-specific Singleframe grille and vents behind the front wheel arches to aid cooling.

The arches themselves being another RS5 unique design element, for South Africa, the darkened Matrix LED headlights come standard, along with the RS sport exhaust system and black mirror caps.

RS5 Avant replaces the previous generation RS4 Avant. Picture: Audi

Optional are the gloss carbon and matte carbon exterior packages, as well as the 21-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels finished in either metallic black, matte grey or matte gold. As in Europe, the standard wheels are 20-inches in platinum grey.

Blackened Four Rings logos, the OLED light clusters at the rear and a red reflector on the diffuser round the exterior off.

Colours

A choice of six standard colours have been provided:

Daytona Grey;

Mythos Black;

Plateau Grey;

Progressive Red;

Ascari Blue;

Bedford Green

Interior

Inside, the interior retains the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system from the A5, as well as the optional 10.9-inch display on the passenger’s side. Unique on all are RS specific graphics and readouts.

RS specific touches are easy to spot inside. Picture: Audi

Continuing the bespoke touches is the latest RS sport steering wheel, a black rooliner and the electric, heated, ventilated and massaging RS sport seats finished in Nappa leather and with a honeycomb pattern.

Anthracite brushed aluminium decorative inserts and illuminated RS badges complete the interior, along with Dinamica micro-fibre inserts.

Optional is the RS interior package with red or green detailing, and carbon twill, aluminium rhombus or matte carbon accents.

RS sport seats are standard and depicted here with the optional RS interior package. Picture: Audi

Cost options in Europe, Audi South Africa has opted to make the RS Head-Up Display and Bang & Olufsen sound system standard. However, the transparent panoramic glass roof is a no-cost extra.

New hybrid punch

The RS5’s biggest highlight resides up front where the previous 2.9 TFSI V6 engine has been kept, but with its power increased from 331 kW to 375 kW. Torque is unchanged at 600 Nm.

Revised with a new turbocharger, air intake system, water-to-air intercooler and intake valves, the combustion engine is now paired to a 25.5-kWh battery pack that powers a single 130kW/470Nm electric motor on the rear axle.

The result is a combined output of 470kW/825Nm, which Audi says will take both the sedan and Avant from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

RS5 has a wider front and rear track compared to the A5, new diffuser and optional 21-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Audi

As ever, drive is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. The claimed all-electric range is between 78 and 84 km.

Aside from a new limited slip differential and torque vectoring system that splits outputs between the axles in a 70:30 or 15:85 fashion, the hybrid system has two modes; EV and Hybrid, plus a Boost setting activated by the RS button on the steering wheel that unlocks the full 470kW/825Nm for 10 seconds.

While top speed is limited to 250 km/h, selecting the optional Audi Sport package sees the V-max increase to 285 km/h. The electric-only top speed is 140 km/h.

Price

Now available, both the RS5 sedan and Avant will only be sold from the following Audi RS approved dealers:

Audi Centre Bryanston;

Audi Centre Centurion;

Audi Centre Claremont;

Audi Centre East Rand;

Audi Centre Hatfield;

Audi Centre Pinetown;

Audi Centre Rivonia;

Audi Centre Sandton;

Audi Centre West Rand;

Audi Centre Wonderboom

A five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan is also included in the standard sticker price.