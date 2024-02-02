24 hours in pictures, 2 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Amedeo Bagnis of Italy crosses the finish line during the men’s Skeleton race at the IBSF Skeleton World Cup in the IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, 02 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Election posters on poles along Atterbury Road in Menlo Park, Pretoria, 2 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Nina Brown and Eva Morris of New Zealand compete in the Artistic Swimming Women’s Duet Technical preliminaries at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, 02 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
People explore the ice walls, trails and caverns at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire on February 1, 2024. Founder Brent Christensen, crafted his first icy creation in the front yard of his home to bring happiness and joy to his children. Since 2011, Ice Castles has been dedicated to creating a world of ice caves, frozen waterfalls, and glaciers formed into archways, caverns, slides, and tunnels. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
A picture taken with a drone shows aerial view as Dutch and Belgian farmers block the border crossing at Arendonk, between the Netherlands and Belgium, 02 February 2024. The farmers demonstrate against agricultural rules that they believe are too strict and unfair competition within European borders. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
Protesters hold a Myanmar flag during a demonstration outside the UN office in Bangkok on February 1, 2024, to mark the third anniversary of the coup in Myanmar. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
A person looks toward a burnt residential area following explosions in an industrial company in Embakasi, Nairobi, Kenya, 02 February 2024. Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura in a statement on ‘X’ platform said that a fire broke out at Kentainers Company ltd near Kabansora in Embakasi, Nairobi, during the refilling of gas cylinders. The cause of the fire remains unknown. According to Police Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja, three people lost their lives and 298 others injured in the fire incident. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Kashmiri children use sledges to slip on a snow covered hill after snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer of Indian Kashmir, 02 February 2024. After fresh spell of snowfall, parts of Kashmir are under intense cold weather conditions. The local meteorological department has forecast another wet spell from 03 February onward. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
This picture taken on February 1, 2024 shows a view of destroyed buildings at the site of a highschool in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees, which was severely damaged by Israeli bombardment amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip. (Photo by ANAS BABA / AFP)
Internaly displaced Palestinians seek refuge inside makeshift shelters in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, February 02, 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection’. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A spectator watches from the stands the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and England at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
A Buddhist cleans the Amurva Bhumi temple in Jakarta on February 2 2024, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon on February 10. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Muslim devotees attend Friday noon prayers during the Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims in the world, in Tongi Township, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 02 February 2024. Numerous devotees from all over the world are attending the annual three-day Islamic congregation, from 2 to 4 February on the banks of the Turag River. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
VIDEO and PICTURES: Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show at Joburg Theatre