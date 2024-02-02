24 hours in pictures, 2 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Amedeo Bagnis of Italy crosses the finish line during the men’s Skeleton race at the IBSF Skeleton World Cup in the IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, 02 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS