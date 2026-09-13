48 hours in pictures, 13 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Siya Kolisi and the Springboks celebrating victory over New Zealand in Baltimore, Honduran authorities displaying a major cocaine seizure, a Soweto food festival showcasing traditional and creative kota variations, and an Indian artist preparing to perform the traditional Theyyam dance in Chennai. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa and the world.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

Siya Kolisi of South Africa and teammates lift the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Championship Trophy after the victory against New Zealand at M&T Bank Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. South Africa defeated New Zealand 43-28. Caean Couto/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Caean Couto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) An Indian artist waits to perform ‘Theyyam’, a traditional dance form of Kerala, during a cultural event in Chennai on September 13, 2026. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) Florina Ngwenya showcases a kota she has prepared and sells for R250 at Elkah Cricket Oval in Soweto, 13 September 2026. The festival celebrates local entrepreneurship and commemorates 50 years since the 1976 Soweto youth uprising. More than 50 kota outlets from across Gauteng are serving traditional and creative “private school” variations of the popular street food. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This handout picture released by the US Navy on September 13, 2026, shows a US Sailor after checking ordnance on an F/A-18 Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) on September 13, 2026. The USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the US 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (Photo by Navy Office of Information / AFP) An armoured golf buggy during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Club Doonbeg on September 13, 2026 in Doonbeg, Ireland. U.S. President Donald Trump is making a two-day visit to Ireland this weekend. Today his trip focuses on attending the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament, which is being hosted at his Doonbeg golf resort. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Aerobatic pilot Oguzhan Cabioglu performs in an Extra EA-300L aircraft during the Aviation Festival organized by the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) at the Selcuk Aviation Training Center in Izmir, Turkiye, on September 13, 2026. Held on September 12â”13, the two-day event aimed to promote aviation sports, foster public interest in aeronautics, and bring together enthusiasts showcasing various light aircraft and aerial sports activities. (Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu via Getty Images) Russian Orthodox believers participate in a religious procession marking the 302nd anniversary of the transfer of the relics of St. Alexander Nevsky, who is considered to be a heavenly protector of Saint Petersburg, in central Saint Petersburg on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) An off-road vehicle maneuvers through obstacles along a track during the spectator special stage of the PETLAS 2026 Turkish Off-Road Championship’s fifth leg held in the Muhye district of Cankaya in Ankara, Turkiye, on September 13, 2026. (Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images) Bloemhof 67 Minutes group member Trina Maxwell takes part in an International Crochet Day celebration at Dainfern Square in Fourways, Johannesburg, 12 September 2026. The event brought together the Dainfern community and 67 Blankets groups from across Johannesburg to celebrate spring, forge new friendships and knit blankets for people in need. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A worker paints the foot of an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) A member of Honduras’ Directorate for the Fight Against Drug Trafficking (DLCN) guards a vehicle transporting packages of cocaine seized in Caribbean waters at the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on September 12, 2026. Honduras’ Navy and Air Force intercepted a vessel in Caribbean waters carrying 1.6 tons of cocaine and captured its four Honduran crew members, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) This photograph shows dogs in a crate on the opening day of the hunting season in Macaye southwestern France on September 13, 2026. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP) A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 10, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party members celebrate during the launch of the party’s mayoral manifesto at Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg, 12 September 2026. Picture: Lerato Thooe A girl poses for a picture in front of an 18 de Marzo store at a shopping mall in Beijing on September 13, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) Performers wearing traditional folk costumes from Brazil’s northeastern region parade ahead of Joao Gomes show during the Rock in Rio music festival at Rio 2016 Olimpyc Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) The start of Group Race 4 during the E1 Series Luanda GP on September 13, 2026 in Luanda, Angola. (Photo by Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images)

1 / 17

MORE PICTURES: These incredible wildlife photos will leave you speechless