PICTURES: The streets of Victoria, Seychelles

Photographer Michel Bega visits one of the smallest capitals in the world - Victoria in the Seychelles.

The roof of the Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, 19 June 2024. This is one of the most-visited sites in the Seychelles. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The city is situated in the north-east of Mahé, the largest island of the Seychelles, and is bordered on one side by steep mountain slopes and on the other by the Indian Ocean. * Bega was hosted by Tourism Seychelles. In the middle of the intersection of Independence Avenue and Albert Street stands the Clock Tower, 19 June 2024. It was erected in 1903 to honour the Queen. Despite often taking the name 'Little Big Ben', it is actually based on the less-famous clock tower in London, located at the intersection of Victoria Street and Vauxhall Bridge Road since 1897. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A large mural referencing the Covid-19 pandemic is seen just outside the capital, 19 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A Seychellois local smiles for a photograph, 19 June 2024. The population of Victoria is estimated at just over 25 000. It is the only city in the Seychelles. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A fish vendor is seen at the Sir Selwyn Selwyn Clarke Market, 19 June 2024. This national landmark was built in 1840 in an early-Victorian Style and renovated in early 1999. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A typical shop front on a street in Victoria, 19 June 2024. In terms of its design, the town is mostly dominated by stone and wooden houses from the early 20th century featuring colourful facades, shutters, and balustrades. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A fruit vendor is seen on a side-street, 19 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A visitor is seen inside the Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, 19 June 2024. This brightly-coloured construction at Quincy Street was built in 1992, and serves as the place of worship for around 5 000 Hindus living in Victoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A vegetable stall at the Sir Selwyn Selwyn Clarke Market, 19 June 2024. The market is the main market in the capital of Victoria. It is the best place to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and meat. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A shopper walks past a store selling colourful clothing, 19 June 2024. Streets are pedestrian friendly and safe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Cathedral of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception is the largest Catholic church in the Seychelles, built in 1892 and renovated in the mid-1990s, 19 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Saint Paul Anglican Cathedral, 19 June 2024. This Church was built by the bishop of Mauritius in 1859. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen