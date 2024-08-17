PICTURES: The streets of Victoria, Seychelles
Photographer Michel Bega visits one of the smallest capitals in the world - Victoria in the Seychelles.
The roof of the Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, 19 June 2024. This is one of the most-visited sites in the Seychelles. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The city is situated in the north-east of Mahé, the largest island of the Seychelles, and is bordered on one side by steep mountain slopes and on the other by the Indian Ocean.
* Bega was hosted by Tourism Seychelles.
