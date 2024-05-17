24 hours in pictures, 17 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A visitor looks at the new official portrait of King Charles III, painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo, displayed at the Philip Mould gallery, on Pall Mall, central London, on May 16, 2024 following its official unveiling two days ago at Buckingham Palace. The official portrait was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022. Artist Jonathan Yeo had four sittings with the King Charles III, beginning when he was Prince of Wales in June 2021 at Highgrove, and later at Clarence House. The last sitting took place in November 2023 at Clarence House. Yeo also worked from drawings and photography he took, allowing him to work on the portrait in his London studio between sittings. The canvas size – approximately 8.5 by 6.5 feet when framed – was carefully considered to fit within the architecture of Drapers’ Hall and the context of the paintings it will eventually hang alongside. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the portrait of King Charles III by artist Jonathan Yeo, the Bridges For Music Academy in Langa, South African Dallas Oberholzer competing in the preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai and the latest flying car in Tokyo.
(L-R) Ukrainian sculptors Dmytro Shiyanov and Yevhen Sopko install their ‘Throne of the Winner’ artwork in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. The metal art installation was made by Ukrainian sculptors Dmytro Shiyanov, Yevhen Sopko, and Ivan Belov from the Hiroshi.art.studio. The main elements of the design are the copies of the FPV drones made from metal. The artwork will be shown in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine and later will be put up for auction, and the proceeds will be used to purchase combat drones for the Ukrainian army. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Minister Zizi Kodwa and the team of Bridges for Music pose for a group photograph during an oversight visit to Bridges For Music Academy on May 17, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The school develops and supports young creatives in under-resourced communities through music, well-being and entrepreneurship programmes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman)
Dallas Oberholzer of South Africa competes during the men’s park preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China’s Shanghai, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Jia Haocheng / XINHUA / Xinhua via AFP)
Pilgrims of the Triana brotherhood queue to cross Quema rives on their carriages drawn by oxen, on May 17, 2024 in Villamanrique, on their way to the village of El Rocio. El Rocio pilgrimage, the largest in Spain, gathers hundreds of thousands of devotees in traditional outfits converging in a burst of colour as they make their way on horseback and on board decorated carriages across the Andalusian countryside. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
South Africa’s Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor (R) makes a statement next to Ammar Hijazi of the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (L) and South African ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela after a court session in which Israel’s legal team presented its response to South Africa’s request of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, on May 17, 2024. Israel lashed out on May 17, 2024, at South Africa’s case before the UN’s top court, describing it as “totally divorced” from reality, as Pretoria urges judges to order a ceasefire in Gaza. Pretoria has petitioned the ICJ to order a stop to the Israeli assault on the Gaza city of Rafah, which Israel says is key to eliminating Hamas militants. (Photo by Nick Gammon / AFP)
An artisan gives finishing touches to a handmade Kashmiri carpet in the compund of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 May 2024. The artisans claim that it took them nine years and more than 60,000 man-days for the production of the handmade Kashmiri carpet that would be exported to Gulf. They also claimed that this Kashmiri carpet measuring 72 feet by 40 feet (2880 sq feet) is Asia’s largest handmade carpet. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe poses as he unveils his one-of-a-kind wax figure in Paris on May 16, 2024. Mbappe’s one-of-a-kind wax figure will be taken to Berlin to be exhibited at Madame Tussauds in Berlin. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reacts during a pre-fight press conference held at Texas Live in Arlington, Texas, USA, 16 May 2024. The Tyson vs Paul fight will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 20 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS
A flight operator controls the flying car “HEXA” developed by LIFT Aircraft Inc at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Aston Martin’s Spanish driver Fernando Alonso drives during the first practice session at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on May 17, 2024, ahead of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Palestinian women react as they mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Kareem Emair at Bal’a village near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 17 May 2024. According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, Emair was killed and two others were wounded during an Israeli army raid on the Bal’a village near Tulkarem early on 17 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
British-US actress Anya Taylor-Joy poses during a photocall for the film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
Actors Anasuya Sengupta (L) and Omara Shetty attend the photocall for ‘The Shameless’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2024. The movie is presented in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
This aerial photograph taken on May 17, 2024 shows employees working on a rooftop of a residential building under construction in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo by AFP)
A woman holds a dog rescued in a flooded area in the municipality of Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, 16 May 2024. On 16 May, Brazilian rescue forces rescued several people with hypothermia who were still sheltering in their homes, amid the floods that have kept a large part of the city of Porto Alegre under water for almost two weeks. The municipality of Canoas, one of the most affected by the unprecedented flooding of the Guaíba River, has nearly 70,000 houses surrounded and flooded by water. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andre Borges
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 16 May 2024