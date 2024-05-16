24 hours in pictures, 16 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Democratic Alliance supporter gestures while marching past an ANC election poster featuring Cyril Ramaphosa, during a march through the streets of Riverlea, 16 March 2024, against gangsterism, child murder and violent crime. The area has recently been terrorised by a spike in gang related killings. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen