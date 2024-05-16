24 hours in pictures, 16 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A Democratic Alliance supporter gestures while marching past an ANC election poster featuring Cyril Ramaphosa, during a march through the streets of Riverlea, 16 March 2024, against gangsterism, child murder and violent crime. The area has recently been terrorised by a spike in gang related killings. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the Democratic Alliance march through Riverlea against crime and gangsterism, Taiwanese drag queens at the Presidential Office in Taipei, devastation by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and a bare hand fishing contest in Indonesia.
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen greets a Riverlea resident during a march through the streets of Riverlea, 16 March 2024, against gangsterism, child murder and violent crime. The area has recently been terrorised by a spike in gang related killings. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Students of the Vietnam Dance Academy perform on the graduation exam day in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 May 2024. The Vietnam Dance Academy’s graduation exam is held from 14 to 16 May 2024, with various exam contents such as contemporary dance, European classical dance, Vietnamese ethnic folk dance and dance performance techniques. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Ukrainian servicemen of the 92nd Assault Brigade fire BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launcher toward Russian positions, in the Kharkiv region, on May 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled planned trips abroad over the fresh offensive and the military was sending more troops to Kharkiv to hold back Russian advances, Kyiv said. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on May 15, 2024 shows Taiwanese Drag Queen Nymphia Wind (in yellow) and her team pose for photographs at the Presidential Office in Taipei. (Photo by Handout / TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / AFP)
US surfer Balaram Stack trains for the World Surfing League (WSL) SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro May 22 to 31, and the Paris Olympics, in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP)
Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni with senior management of SAPS and other law enforcement agencies conducts a roadblock along Golden Highway near Eldorado Estate in Johannesburg, 16 May 2024, as he leads the weekday Operation Shanela. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) patrol ship sails near Filipino fishermen aboard a motorized wooden boat as they sail towards Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea, 16 May 2024. A civilian-led mission joined by at least a hundred fishermen embarked to Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea to assert the Philippines’ territorial claim. Scarborough Shoal (‘Bajo de Masinloc’ called by Filipino fishermen), a fishing haven shoal within the Philippine maritime territory that China occupied a decade ago, was recently reported to be driving away Filipino fishermen by Chinese coastguard ships. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Displaced Palestinians drive their vehicles along a street devastated by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP)
Warisan Merdeka Tower (KL118) (R), the second tallest building in the world, is pictured through a residential building in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Field Band Foundation members performs at Sandton in Johannesburg, 16 May 2024, during the 25th edition of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival’s line-up announcement with 50 top rated musicians from more than 10 countries. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A worker cleans a Buddha statue at the Maha Vihara Mojopahit temple in Mojokerto on May 15, 2024 ahead of the Vesak festival which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
Residents try to catch fish during a ‘Ngubek Empang’ traditional bare hand fishing event in Depok, Indonesia, 16 May 2024. Hundreds of residents went to a pond during ‘Ngubek Empang’ to find and catch fish with their bare hands, while following the Ngubek pond tradition in Depok. The Ngubek Empang tradition consists of locals harvesting fish together using bare hands and is carried out when the dry season approaches. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
A man mourns one of the victims of the Mugunga Camp bombing attack, during a burial ceremony in Kibati, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 15, 2024. On May 3, 2024, bombs struck huts in the Mugunga camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Goma. Humanitarian sources and an official from the camp put the death toll at 15, but a government minister said 35 people had died and 37 were injured. The DRC and the United States have accused the M23 of being behind the attack on the camps, whose residents had been driven out of their villages by an M23 offensive. (Photo by Guerchom Ndebo / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 15 May 2024