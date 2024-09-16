24 hours in pictures, 16 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, a worker carrying out the dismantling of the balloon to which the Olympic cauldron was attached during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralymics Games, Trade Unions and workers staging a protest against the potential layoffs in the Forest plant of car manufacturer Audi, and a balloon seller in Kabul.

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) collect reeds from Zulu maidens during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on September 14, 2024. Every September, thousands of women, known locally as maidens, descend on the royal palace in the southeast Kwazulu-Natal province, to present a tall reed to the Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, as a traditional rite of womanhood. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

An aerial view shows the high water level of the Oder River surrounding the Opatowice weir in Wroclaw, southwest Poland, 16 September 2024. The Polish government called a special meeting on 16 September, after Prime Minister Tusk had ordered a day earlier the government to prepare an ordinance to declare a state of natural disaster. The Raciborz reservoir, which began operating on 15 September, is filled with flooded water, captured from the Oder riverbed. Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on 16 September that the army evacuated 2,600 people from flooded regions over the past 24 hours. Picture: EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI

A worker carries out the dismantling of the balloon to which the Olympic cauldron was attached during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralymics Games, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background, in the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, on September 16, 2024. During the games, the cauldron, designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, was drawn up each night at sunset into the sky for two hours by a 30-metre helium balloon, coated in light-reflecting satin paint. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

A vehicle moves past the rubble of collapsed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 16, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)

A boy rides a cycle pulling a cart loaded with a cooking gas canister past the rubble of a collapsed building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 16, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)

Doctors at the Cardarelli Hospital protest against attacks, Naples, Italy, 16 September 2024. To combat and prevent the phenomenon of attacks on healthcare personnel, the Italian army will monitor some hospitals in Southern Italy, after a spate of attacks on health personnel continued with three assaults in less than a week. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) wave during their meeting at Villa Doria Pamphilj in Rome, Italy, 16 September 2024. The two leaders’ talks are expected to focus on tackling irregular migration. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

German police officer stops a car at a border crossing point between Germany and Austria in Walserberg, Germany, 16 September 2024. According to the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community, the temporary reintroduction of border control at Germany’s land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark has been ordered for six months, starting 16 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Members of the Armed Forces listen to the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, during his speech for the 203th anniversary of El Salvador Independence Day in San Salvador, El Salvador, 15 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

South African Hindu devotees move a huge statue of Hindu God, Ganesha during the week long 6th annual Durban Ganesh Utsav which ended with the “Visarjan” (immersion) of the idol at the Blue Lagoon beach in Durban. The festival, dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. The Durban Ganesh Utsav is a spiritually enriching festival. It has been a beacon of devotion and community spirit, offering a space for devotees to come together, seek blessings, and celebrate the divine presence of Lord Ganesha. The festival os celebrated worldwide. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

This photo taken on September 16, 2024 in Bela pod Pradedem shows houses damaged by the floods of the swollen Bela brook. The death toll has risen to 11 in the powerful storm that unleashed flooding in eastern and central Europe, authorities said on September 16, 2024 after additional victims were reported in Austria and the Czech Republic. Since September 12, 2024, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually heavy rainfall. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

People cross the bridge on the Bund after Typhoon Bebinca in Shanghai, China, 16 September 2024. Shanghai, China’s financial hub, closed its seaports and canceled over 600 flights in preparation for Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest tropical storm to hit the city in 75 years. More than 377,000 people were evacuated, and the Mid-Autumn Festival’s mood has been dampened by the potential for up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

US President Joe Biden speaks briefly to the media before departing the White House for a day trip to Wilmington, then Philadelphia, in Washington, DC, USA, 16 September 2024. Biden spoke about the second attempted assassination of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying he was glad the former president is okay. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

Trade Unions and workers stage a protest against the potential layoffs in the Forest plant of car manufacturer Audi in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 16 September 2024. Audi announced in July that it would restructure its operation in the Forest plant in the Brussels region. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Bangladeshi Muslims attend a celebration to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, also known as Eid-e-Miladunnabi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 16 September 2024. The celebration marks the anniversary of birth and demise of Prophet Muhammad observed in Sunni Islam on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar and on the 17th day in Shiite Islam. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A vendor sells balloons amid traffic on a busy street in Kabul on September 16, 2024. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 15 September 2024