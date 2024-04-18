24 hours in pictures, 18 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Phupho Gumede at the CRUZ X SAFW Opening Party at Langhams on April 17, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. SA Fashion Week (SAFW) will stage the Summer/Spring 24 Collections at Mall of Africa this April. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)