24 hours in pictures, 18 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Phupho Gumede at the CRUZ X SAFW Opening Party at Langhams on April 17, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. SA Fashion Week (SAFW) will stage the Summer/Spring 24 Collections at Mall of Africa this April. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
A band leader performs during the country’s 44th Independence Day in Murambinda, Zimbabwe, 18 April 2024. Mnangagwa has granted full remission of the remaining terms of imprisonment to all female prisoners who will have served two-thirds of their sentences by 18 April 2024 and prisoners who have been on death row for more than 10 years will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment according to a notice published by the Secretary in the Ministry of Justice. Picture: EPA-EFE/MUNASHE CHOKODZA
An undated handout photo made available by South Korea’s Air Force shows an F-4E phantom fighter firing an air-to-ground AGM 142 Popeye missile in its final live-fire drill before its retirement in June. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
The accused speak with their legal representatives during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on April 18, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus in 2014. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
A man struggles with the wind at the observation deck at the Vorobyovy gory (Sparrow Hills) during a spring cloudy rainy day, in Moscow, Russia, 18 April 2024. Temperatures in the Russian capital dropped below eight degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
(L-R) Lionel Plasmans, CEO of the Vaulerand farm, Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of French retailer Carrefour, Tony Estanguet, President of the Organising Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and former French sports minister Laura Flessel inspect potatos during a visit to the Vaulerand potato farm, in Villeron, France, 18 April 2024. The farm is preparing to grow vegetables to supply food for the athletes’ village at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
The 2024 World Press Photo Award winner image by Mohammed Salem for Reuters depicting Inas Abu Maamar (36) cradling the body of her niece Saly (5) is on display in the exhibition with the winning photos during the announcement of the winners of the World Press Photo in the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 18 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Internally displaced Palestinians casting fishing rods from the beach, near Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is ‘on the brink of famine’, with 1.1 million people (half of its population) ‘experiencing catastrophic food insecurity’ due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
New members of Kosovo Police force attend the graduation ceremony of the 59th generation of the Kosovo Police, in Pristina, on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
Visitor looks at exhibits by Japanese luxury vehicles company Lexus presented at the Fuori Salone Milan Design Week, in Milan, Italy, 18 April 2024. The Salone Internazionale del Mobile and Fuori Salone 2024 edition runs from 15 to 21 April. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
An election official leaves on a motorbike after collecting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) from a polling materials distribution centre in Haridwar on April 18, 2024, on the eve of phase one of India’s general election. – Nearly a billion Indians will vote to elect a new government in six-week-long parliamentary polls starting on April 19, the largest democratic exercise in the world. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
A Palestinian man sits among the rubble of a house after returning to Al Nusairat refugee camp following the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the area, southern Gaza Strip, 18 April 2024. More than 33,900 Palestinians and at least 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Members of Extinction Rebellion Gauteng block the car port entrance to the national head office of Standard Bank during a protest action calling for an end to coal exports to Israel, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 April 2024. The environmental group claims that the South African Zionist Federation also banks with Standard Bank as the group protested with members of the Free Palestine Movement. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The outer walls of the Stock Exchange have collapsed following a fire, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 18 April 2024. The fire broke out at the 17th-century old Stock Exchange building, which was under renovation, on the morning of 16 April. It was expected that the renovation would be completed in the fall of 2024 in connection with the celebration of the Stock Exchange’s 400-year anniversary. The building was erected in the 1620s as a commercial building by King Christian IV and is located next to the Danish parliament. The Danish Chamber of Commerce, which owns the building, was housed in the former Stock Exchange until it burned down on 16 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Thomas Traasdahl
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration in La Paz, Bolivia 17 April 2024. Protesters in La Paz demanded that the Government of Bolivia increase a monthly payment solidarity bonus for people with disabilities, which has not been modified since its creation in 2017. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
A woman takes part in a performance during a demonstration against the economic adjustment measures of the government of Argentine President Javier Milei, which affect the film and culture industry, in Buenos Aires on April 17, 2024. “Delirium” and a “dangerous” future: from actor Ricardo Darin to the pianist Martha Argerich, Argentine and international artists accuse President Javier Milei of attacking the world of culture in a country whose cinema, music and literature are emblematic for the region. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)
A man shelters under an umbrella while walking along a road during snowfall in Zurich, Switzerland, 18 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
