24 hours in pictures, 2 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Performers walk on the beach in Lome on March 1, 2026. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) Fugitive Bulgarian-national Stanislav Stamenovr at Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with extradition proceedings on March 02, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Bulgarian national was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment in Romania for heroin trafficking in 2009, but fled the country shortly after. He was allegedly living in the Cape Town for several years while on an Interpol red notice. (Photo by Gallo Images) #24 Samuel Cleary of South Africa during the Elite Men race of the SA XCO Cup #1 held at Spice Route on March 01, 2026 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images) Hindu friends and families take part in the annual Holi Festival celebration organised by The La Mercy and Coastal Holi Committtee at the Radha Krishna temple in La Mercy. Millions of people around the world celebrate the annual Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colours. For Hindus, it is a festival of colours celebrating the triumph of good over evil. The Holi festival is a vibrant expression of cultural harmony. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi speaks to the Deputy justice and constitutional development minister Andries Nel at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, 02 March 2026, during the national launch of the 30-year anniversary of the Constitution, which will also mark the commencement of Human Rights Month. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Activists and supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami party burn a poster of US President Donald Trump during an anti-US and Israel protest in Peshawar on March 2, 2026 after the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid US-Israel strikes. The death toll from Pakistan's violent weekend protests over the killing of Iran's supreme leader has reached at least 25, according to an AFP tally on March 2. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) People participate in the Lunar New Year parade and festival in New York City on March 1, 2026. The Lunar New Year in 2026 is the year of the horse. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP) People check the wrecakge of cars damaged in an Israeli air strike in the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik on March 2, 2026. Israel bombarded Lebanon on March 2, expanding conflict across the region after the massive Israel-US attack on Iran that President Donald Trump launched to topple Tehran's ruling clerics. (Photo by AFP) Mourners march in a procession for slain members of Iraq's pro-Iran paramilitary group Hezbollah Brigades (Kataeb Hezbollah) who were killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on their headquarters in al-Qaim near the border with Syria, during a funeral ceremony in Baghdad on March 2, 2026. Eight Iran-backed fighters were killed on March 1 in separate strikes in Iraq, as the region was embroiled in violence after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) Cars drive past the damaged facade of the Gandi Hospital, which was hit March 1, when a projectile struck a state TV communications tower and nearby buildings across the street, during the ongoing joint US-Israeli military campaign on the capital Tehran on March 2, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and across the Gulf. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) Devotees perform rituals around a sacred fire called 'Holika Dahan' as part of Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at Palaj village in Gandhi Nagar on March 2, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) An anti-Iranian regime protester with her face painted with the Iranian national colours and the shape of the country takes part in a march in support of the US and Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Iran's supreme leader, in Paris on March 1, 2026. Iranian state television confirmed the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, 2026, after US President said he had been killed. The announcement came after the United States and Israel started launching waves of strikes against targets in Iran, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) A police officer stands on the steps of the courthouse in Bordeaux, south-western France, on March 2, 2026. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) This photo shows an aerial view of solar panels covering mountainsides in Xinxi village, Suichuan county, in China's central Jiangxi province on March 2, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) Adv Bulelani Ngcuka testifies at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on March 02, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)