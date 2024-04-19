24 hours in pictures, 19 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Mount Ruang volcano erupts in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 19, 2024. A remote Indonesian volcano sent a tower of ash spewing into the sky on April 19, after nearly half a dozen eruptions earlier this week forced thousands to evacuate when molten rocks rained down on their villages. (Photo by Ronny Adolof BUOL / AFP)
Models present creations by designer Cyla Gonsalves during the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer’24 Designer Collections at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 April 2024. The three-day event is in its 26th year. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A child cools off in a fountain on the esplanade of the Revolution Monument in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 April 2024. Authorities from the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) emphasized that the elderly and children are the population groups most vulnerable to rising temperatures, calling on people to take the necessary measures to prevent heat stroke. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
Kyrgyz dancers perform in the ballet Spartacus on stage of the Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 18 April 2024. The festival of masterpieces of world ballet is held in Bishkek in honor of the 90th anniversary of the Kyrgyz choreographer Uran Sarbagyshev. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
A voter waits for others to exit a poling station after she cast her vote in the first phase of India’s general election in Kairana, Shamli district, in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on April 19, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
An internally displaced Palestinian woman sitting on a rock by the sea, at the beach near Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, as they search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is ‘on the brink of famine’, with 1.1 million people (half of its population) ‘experiencing catastrophic food insecurity’ due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A view of the Mazar dam and low water levels in the Mazar reservoir, in the province of Azuay, Ecuador, 18 April 2024. Ecuador faces blackouts of up to eight hours this 18 April and 19 April, due to low water levels in hydroelectric reservoirs, a serious energy crisis that has forced the Government to suspend the working day and school classes, amid complaints of alleged sabotage before the referendum on 21 April called for by the president Daniel Noboa, on reforms in security, justice and employment. Picture: EPA-EFE/Robert Puglla
A gallery guard views the painting ‘Rest on the Flight into Egypt’ ca.1690 by Aert de Gelder during a preview tour of ‘Dutch Art in a Global Age: Masterpieces from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’ at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 18 April 2024. The exhibit, which features more than 100 paintings, prints, maps and decorative art objects from the 17th and 18th centuries, runs through 14 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Members of the Indonesian team perform during the 4 way formation skydiving competition at the fifth FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in Macau on April 19, 2024. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP)
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during the practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, in Shanghai, China, 19 April 2024. The 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix is held at the Shanghai International Circuit racetrack on 21 April after a five-year hiatus. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
US President Joe Biden (C-L), hugs Kerry Kennedy (C-R) after she and other Kennedy family members endorsed him for president at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 18 April 2024. The Kennedy family endorsement comes as a rebuke to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
The wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen atop the cargo vessel Dali in the Patapsco River as cleanup work continues to deconstruct and take away debris, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 18 April 2024. Authorities are aiming for a limited access channel to be open by the end of April to allow passage of car carriers, cruise ships and small container ships; and by the end of May for the Dali to be removed and the fifty-foot channel to be cleared and the Port of Baltimore to fully reopen. The cargo vessel Dali struck the bridge on 26 March 2024, forcing the closure of the Port of Baltimore. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
