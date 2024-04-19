24 hours in pictures, 19 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Mount Ruang volcano erupts in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 19, 2024. A remote Indonesian volcano sent a tower of ash spewing into the sky on April 19, after nearly half a dozen eruptions earlier this week forced thousands to evacuate when molten rocks rained down on their villages. (Photo by Ronny Adolof BUOL / AFP)