24 hours in pictures, 17 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Intern doctors and medical practitioners rally during a protest against the government’s failure to hire intern doctors and demanding better working conditions including permanent employment, in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 April 2024. The protest comes as Kenyan medical doctors enter one month of their nationwide strike in public hospitals, accusing the government of failing to address their grievances, among them being the failure to implement a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) which is spearheading the doctors strike has now called for street protests every Tuesday until the government meets their bare minimum demands. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU