24 hours in pictures, 17 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Intern doctors and medical practitioners rally during a protest against the government’s failure to hire intern doctors and demanding better working conditions including permanent employment, in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 April 2024. The protest comes as Kenyan medical doctors enter one month of their nationwide strike in public hospitals, accusing the government of failing to address their grievances, among them being the failure to implement a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) which is spearheading the doctors strike has now called for street protests every Tuesday until the government meets their bare minimum demands. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Zendaya attends the premiere of the movie ‘Challengers’ at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A lightning flashes through the sky during a heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 April 2024. A severe wave of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is hitting most UAE’s cities especially in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain where the Asian Champions League semi final first leg match between UAE’s Al-Ain Club and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia has been postponed. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Motorists drive during a heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 April 2024. A severe wave of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is hitting most UAE’s cities especially in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain where the Asian Champions League semi final first leg match between UAE’s Al-Ain Club and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia has been postponed. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
People look at LG Electronics Inc.’s future car concept, Alpha-able, at the World IT Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, 17 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
An event to try out a hydrogen fuel cell tram takes place at a station in Ulsan, South Korea, 17 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
K-9 howitzers fire shells in a drill at a firing range in Cheorwon, South Korea, 17 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL
Workers spray water on the statue of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) Adm. Yi Sun-sin to remove dirt as part of springtime cleaning at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 17 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL
The shack where 4 of the 8 people who were gunned down at in Khayelitsha on April 17, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the police are still investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A man standing in mud checks his damaged house after heavy rain in Charsadda District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 16 April 2024. Pakistan’s southwest region has been in the grip of heavy rainfall for days, with at least 39 people reported dead. Among the victims were farmers struck by lightning while working in wheat fields, according to authorities. According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial disaster management authority, 32 others have been injured in the last four days due to lightning strikes and incidents related to torrential rains affecting several provinces. Pakistan is among the world’s top 10 countries most-affected by climate change. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Visitors look at an art installation exhibited at the State University of Milan during the Fuori Salone Milan Design Week, in Milan, Italy, 16 April 2024. The Salone Internazionale del Mobile and Fuori Salone 2024 edition runs from 15 to 21 April. Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER
US artist Jeffrey Gibson poses next to one of his works in the US pavilion at the Biennale Gardens in Venice, Italy, 16 April 2024. The 60th international art exhibition La Biennale di Venezia runs officialy from 20 April to 24 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
A picture taken with a drone shows people walking on a dry cliff in an abandoned quarry near Timna Park outside the city of Eilat, Israel, 16 April 2024. After the closure of the Timna copper mine in the 1980s, one of the quarries was flooded with groundwater, creating a huge lake. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Yazidi girls wearing traditional clothes participate in a ceremony to celebrate Charshama Sor (Red Wednesday), the Yazidi New Year, at Lalish temple in Shaikhan town, southeast of Dohuk, Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, 16 April 2024. The Kurdish northern Iraq is home to the Yazidi religious minority who was attacked and expelled by the jihadist terror militia ‘Islamic State’ (IS) in 2014. Picture: EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI
A crew works at the construction site for a new bridge and tunnel in Nisour Square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 April 2024. The Iraqi government has launched several infrastructure projects executed by Arab and Western companies to build bridges and tunnels and widen streets in the capital city to alleviate the traffic congestion that has plagued Baghdad for several years. Progress made in stabilizing security in Iraq after years of conflict and war has encouraged the state to launch ambitious reconstruction projects, but the country still requires international support, and several companies from Arab and Western nations have expressed interest in investing in Iraq’s efforts. Picture: EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
Clowns parade through the main streets of Guatemala City, Guatemala 16 April 2024. Dozens of clowns walked through the main streets of Guatemala City to celebrate their national day and emphasize the importance of protecting forests from forest fires that have consumed thousands of hectares this year in Guatemala. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Toro
Protesters hold flares as they protest in front of the parliament building during a rally organized by the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME participating in the 24-hour nationwide strike in Athens, Greece, 17 April 2024. A 24-hour nationwide strike has been called by the private sector General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE) demanding pay increases, formulation of collective labor agreements and action against the high prices of products. Picture: EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Georgian riot police block a street as opposition party supporters protest against a draft bill on ‘foreign agents’ near the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, 16 April 2024. The Georgian parliament began considering a bill on ‘foreign agents’, which has been criticized by Western countries, prompting representatives of non-governmental organizations and the civil society to protest outside the parliament against the proposed law. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
Young men and women dressed in traditional attires parade during the celebration for the Shuwalid festival in Harar on April 16, 2024. Shuwalid is an annual festival celebrated by the Harari people of Ethiopia and marks the end of six days of fasting to compensate omissions during Ramadan. Founded in the 10th century, Harar – also called Jugol – is reputed to be one of the oldest cities in east Africa and the fourth holiest city in the Islamic world – after Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem – with locals boasting it has the highest concentration of mosques and shrines in the world. The old town has been enclosed by a four-metre high wall since 1551 and mostly forbidden to non-Muslims until 1887 when it was conquered by Ethiopia’s Emperor Menelik II. Long years of enclosure allowed Harari culture to flourish and its dwellers became famous for a modern trade system, hand-bound books, Islamic teaching, poetry and lively religious festivals, which make up Harar’s unique identity. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the old Stock Exchange (Boersen) in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 April 2024. The fire broke out in the building which is under renovation in the morning of 16 April. The building was erected in the 1620s as a commercial building by King Christian IV and is located next to the Danish parliament. in Front the statue of Frederik VII. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen
Bluebells bloom in Chalet Wood in Wanstead Forest in London, Britain, 16 April 2024. Almost half the world’s bluebells are found in the UK, usually in ancient woodlands. It is illegal to intentionally pick, uproot, or destroy bluebells as their habitats are endangered by invasive species, human contact, and changing climate affecting the ecosystem. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A pigeon flies over the canal of Wienfluss (Vienna’s river) at the City Park in Vienna, Austria on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
