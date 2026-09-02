24 hours in pictures, 2 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring the vibrant annual wildflower season in the West Coast National Park, the delayed reopening of Johannesburg’s public swimming pools despite the arrival of Spring, and law enforcement officers conducting search and seizure operations at a Sebokeng secondary school to confiscate drugs and dangerous weapons. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa.

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Wildflower Season at West Coast National Park on September 01, 2026 in Langebaan, South Africa. The annual wildflower season at West Coast National Park runs from August 1 to September 30, offering an exclusive window when the normally quiet Postberg section opens to the public. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Aircrafts are seen on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) The Florida Lake Swimming Pool is seen 2 September 2026, in Florida, west of Johannesburg. Public swimming pools traditionally open on the first day of Spring in Joburg, but the municipality has delayed the opening of pools to 1 October. Democratic Alliance Councillor Caleb Finn indicated that the pool is very popular with with the local community and it is an essential resource in summer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Two migrants use a smartphone as they spend the night next to makeshift shelters on El Trampolin beach in Ceuta on September 1, 2026. Spain’s interior minister has asked police to check a report that a government agency blamed Moroccan security forces for July’s mass entry of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta, ministry sources said on September 2, 2026. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on August 31, 2026 that Morocco was not responsible — accusing Israel, Russia and the far right of spreading disinformation about the mass entry of around 70,000 migrants into Ceuta. (Photo by Antonio Sempere / AFP) Law enforcement officers search learners and inspect their school bags during a search-and-seizure operation at Sapphire Secondary School in Sebokeng, Vereeniging, 2 September 2026. Provincial education departments regularly work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to conduct unannounced searches aimed at confiscating drugs, dangerous weapons and other prohibited items from school premises. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Members of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather during a rally in support of General Abdourahamane Tiani (not seen) outside the former National Assembly in Niamey, on September 2, 2026. The head of the African Union on September 1 voiced his concern after a failed mutiny in Niger, condemning any attempt to seize power by force. Niger has been run by General Abdourahamane Tiani since a coup in July 2023 that toppled the elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained ever since. (Photo by AFP) South African nationals Sulosh Pillay (left) and her daughter, Dr Keshni Pillay (right), arrive at King Shaka International Airport in Durban with their luggage after returning from Nepal, where they had travelled on a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash with the Mohanji Foundation South Africa. They were among nine South Africans who returned home after surviving devastating floods and landslides in Nepal. Seven of the group arrived in Johannesburg, while Pillay and her daughter continued to Durban. Six South Africans remain missing. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal The sun rises over the Daura Oil Refinery Complex in southern Baghdad early on September 2, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) Simnikiwe Tolo, wife of the late pilot Captain Thabiso Tolo, poses for a photograph in Silverton, Pretoria, 2 September 2026. Three SACAA employees – pilot Captain Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala and Flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni died in January 2020 when their Cessna Citation S550, which belonged to SA Civil Aviation Authority and was operated by the regulator for airport calibration flights, struck mountainous terrain about 300m from the airport in George in the Western Cape. The grieving families did not accept the SACAA’s initial findings on the cause of the accident. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Pigeons are seen in front of Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and thick smoke as seen from Karo, North Sumatra province early on September 2, 2026. (Photo by Yt HARYONO / AFP) Houses lie partially submerged in floodwaters after a rise in the water level of river Ganges, which breached its danger mark following heavy rain in Patna on September 2, 2026. (Photo by Sachin KUMAR / AFP) An aerial view of the Grand Canyon at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona on September 1, 2026. (Photo by Ian Maule / AFP) Riders take part in the first stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race in Lincoln, eastern England on September 2, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) An areal view shows fishing boats sailing out to sea from Jimiya Fishing Port in Qingdao West Coast New Area, in eastern China’s Shandong province, on September 1, 2026, as the autumn fishing season begins following a four-month summer moratorium. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

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