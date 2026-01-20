24 hours in pictures, 20 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A citizen is sprinkling water to turn it into ice in extremely cold weather in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China on January 20, 2026. (Photo by JZ / CFOTO via AFP)
People attend a waterfall training at Ooiwa-san Nisseki-ji Temple in Kamiichi Town, Toyam Prefecture on Jan. 20, 2025, Daikan Day. “Daikan, or ‘Major Cold,’ is one of the 24 solar terms in the traditional calendar. People wished for their health and good business. (Photo by Noboru Hosono / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
Thousands gather along the Khambhat coastline for Dariya ni Uttarayan as colorful kites fill the sky over the Arabian Sea, marking the annual kite-flying tradition in Gujarat, on January 19, 2026. (Photo by Saurabh Sirohiya / NurPhoto via AFP)
Japan’s Naomi Osaka walks on the court to play against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic during their women’s singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)
A 4-month-old giant otter (Pteronura brasiliensis) swims at the Cali Zoo in Cali, Colombia on January 19, 2026. (Photo by Joaquín SARMIENTO / AFP)
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians participate in Timkat (Epiphany) celebrations, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River, at the shores of Lake Dambal in Batu city of the Oromia region, Ethiopia on January 18, 2026. During the celebrations, holy water was sprinkled on worshippers as participants dressed in traditional clothing sang hymns and offered prayers. (Photo by Daniel Terefe/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Detail of a cow in a stall at the Green Week (Gruene Woche) international foods and agricultural trade fair on January 19, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. The Green Week is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. (Photo by Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images)
17-year-old Farah Mahmoud al-Kahlud, who lost a leg and an eye in an Israeli attack on her home in Jabalia, shows the eye she lost in Gaza City, Gaza on January 19, 2026. In the same attack, Farah lost her parents, and she also completely lost one eye. The Palestinian teenage girl is waiting for the borders to open so that her other eye can be treated, while trying to survive under inadequate healthcare and humanitarian conditions. Farah is struggling both with severe physical pain and with the trauma caused by the losses she has suffered. (Photo by Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Cuban Amazon Parrots are seen during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 19, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
A man touches a small iceberg that has washed onto shore on January 19, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. European leaders are scheduled to meet later this week to formulate their response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat of punitive tariffs against countries who obstruct his desire to acquire Greenland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Members of the Hungarian contemporary ballet group “Budapest Dance Theatre” perform on stage during a rehearsal of “Quattro Stagioni (Four Seasons)”, choreographed by French Aurelie Mounier composed by Italian Antonio Vivaldi at the National Dance Theatre in Budapest, on January 19, 2026. The Hungarian premiere will be held on January 20, 2026. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Anti-ICE protesters who demand an end to ICE and its brutal operations against immigrants march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 19, 2026, New York City, United States. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A man rides a scooter past a Ferris wheel in Ahmedabad on January 19, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)
Johannesburg Metro Police load confisticated goods from hawkers along President Street in Johannesburg, 19 January 2026, during the Johannesburg Executive Mayor’s high impact service delivery operation in Newton. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
King Charles III attends a reception to mark the Scotland Investment Forum and celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial economy at The Palace Of Holyroodhouse on January 19, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)
An aerial view of the Rashid Bridge, which was destroyed by the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) in an attempt to prevent the Syrian army from entering Raqqa, Syria on January 9, 2026. The bridge connected the al-Shamiya and al-Jazira areas in the region. (Photo by Kasim Yusuf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Vehicles are covered with snow following the heavy snowfall in Mus, Turkiye on January 19, 2026. (Photo by Ibrahim Yaldiz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
