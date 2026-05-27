24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A South African Border Management Authority official directs Ghanaian nationals to the check-in desk for an evacuation flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni on May 27, 2026. Ghana on May 26, announced it was evacuating 300 citizens from South Africa, after an upsurge in xenophobic incidents across the country in recent weeks. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Muslims perform a special morning prayer marking the start of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
Foreign nationals cooperate during the City of Ekurhuleni’s Mayoral Spaza Shop Compliance campaign at the Vosloorus Customer Care Centre on May 27, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The compliance crackdown follows an ongoing impasse and recent protests by locals demanding urgent municipal intervention regarding undocumented foreign nationals and the operation of unregulated township shops in the Katlehong and Vosloorus regions. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo delivers his address at the launch the country’s electoral programme at Challager Covention Center in Johannesburg, 27 May2026, ahead of the general voter registration weekend scheduled for 20 and 21 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
An aerial view shows turquoise waters and tourist boats in the bays of Bodrum as holidaymakers spend the Eid al-Adha holiday in Mugla, Turkiye, on May 27, 2026. Tourists visiting the district crowded beaches and coves to enjoy the sea and sunny weather during the holiday period. (Photo by Osman Uras/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Zwelinzima Vavi (SAFTU General Secretary) protest during the Security and Cleaners March to the offices of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Mayor on May 27, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The demonstration outlines demands for the permanent insourcing of all contract staff and the immediate reinstatement of dismissed workers within the city’s municipal workforce structures. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle)
This handout photo taken on May 26, 2027 and made available by the Ferrari Press Office on May 27, 2026 shows Pope Leo XIV and Ferrari chairman John Elkann posing by Ferrari’s first fully electric model ‘Luce’ during the car’s presentation to the Pope at his residence in Castel Gandolfo. Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric model, the Luce, belatedly joining rivals like Porsche and Lamborghini to offer clean-energy driving thrills. With a massive 122 kWh battery, it offers a range of over 530 kilometres and weighs 2.26 tonnes. With fast charging, the vehicle can reach an 80 percent charge from 10 percent in 20 to 25 minutes, the company claims. (Photo by Handout / FERRARI PRESS OFFICE / AFP)
A giraffe statue is pictured during the passage of the chasing group during the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2026 – Tour of Italy cycling race between Cassano d’Adda and Andalo, Italy, on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
A woman walks past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural depicting missiles hitting an aircraft carrier in Tehran on May 26, 2026. US forces launched overnight strikes on missile sites in Iran and boats they said were trying to lay mines in Gulf waters, sending oil prices higher on May 26, while diplomats sought a deal to end the war. Iran did not immediately confirm the reported strikes, but state media reported blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, and the Revolutionary Guards Corps said its forces had downed a US drone entering its airspace and fired at an F-35 fighter jet. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
People walk on the Pont de la Concorde Bridge at sunset with the Grand Palais in the background in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP)
Supporters of England’s Crystal Palace and Spain’s Rayo Vallecano gather in the fan zone set up at Marktplatz ahead of the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig, Germany, on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 26 May 2026