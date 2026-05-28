24 hours in pictures, 28 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Activists from various civil organisations demonstrate, 28 May 2026, at the head offices of Glencore at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The protesters assembled in solidarity with Palestine, alleging that Glencore supplies South African coal to Israel, where it is used to fuel coal-fired power stations and, they claim, indirectly supports Israeli military actions against Palestinians. Alongside the main demonstration, environmental activists also raised concerns about the ecological impact of Glencore’s coal mining operations in both South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A humanoid robot and a model present creations at Galaxy Corporation’s “Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show” in Seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Artist Melissa Haiden, from August House, adds finishing touches to one of her artworks, 28 May 2026, at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, ahead of the Colours of Compassion art auction, which raises money for the Smile Foundation, supporting children with life-changing surgeries. Every artwork sold helps the Smile Foundation provide comprehensive healthcare for children from disadvantaged communities who are affected by facial conditions and severe burns. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Japan’s Naomi Osaka (C) arrives prior to her women’s singles match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic on day 5 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Simonne-Mathieu at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 28, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over France’s Valentin Royer during their men’s singles match on day 4 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 27, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Kenya Red Cross workers retrieve one of the bodies at the Utumishi Girls Academy following the deadly fire in Gilgil, north of the capital Nairobi on May 28, 2026. A fire in a girls’ dormitory in Kenya on May 28 killed 16 children and hospitalised 79 in the latest deadly blaze to hit a school in the east African country. The fire broke out shortly before 1:00 am local time at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of the capital Nairobi, officials said. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Muslims worshipping during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Laudium on May 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The festival of sacrifice commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion to God, honoring his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das)
Cadets arrive at the US Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, on May 28, 2026, at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Rourke / POOL / AFP)
A person eats an ice cream while sitting next to the fountain dedicated to the Po River in Piazza CLN in Turin, northwestern Italy, during an early-season heatwave in Europe, on May 28, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
A child looks on as Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Hyderabad on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)
A tourist boat sails under the Pont-Neuf bridge and art installation of “The Pont Neuf’s cave”, the latest artwork by French photographer and street artist JR, in Paris on May 27, 2026. As a tribute to the late French artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s 1985 “Pont Neuf wrapped” performance on Paris’ oldest bridge, JR is set to completely transform the Pont Neuf into a long, monumental “cavern” of canvases and open space that will change the capital’s skyline from June 6 to June 28, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
A small group marched to hand over a memorandum to Parliament to restore Amahlubi Kingship on May 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march aimed to address the historical marginalization of the AmaHlubi nation and officially recognize their kingship under Ngonyama Langalibalele II. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Tourist boats sail along the Tonle Sap river at sunset in Phnom Penh on May 28, 2026. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
Businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate Court, 28 May 2026, for bail application. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A rare albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” is transferred to the national zoo in Dhaka on May 27, 2026. The 700-kilogram buffalo, which became an online sensation ahead of Eid al-Adha, was spared from sacrifice after Bangladeshi authorities intervened. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2026