24 hours in pictures, 26 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A Uganda Red Cross Society worker in protective gear are sprayed with disinfectant during the evacuation of the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026. The organisation is poised to assist the Ministry of Health in transporting suspected cases to treatment centres and conducting safe, dignified burials following confirmed positive results. This action comes after the confirmation of three additional Ebola Bundibugyo cases , raising the total to five linked to travelers from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an outbreak has claimed 119 lives among 904 suspected cases. The World Health Organisation has classified this outbreak in both the DRC and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern. (Photo by Badru KATUMBA / AFP)
The team of champions pose for photos during the Mamelodi Sundowns arrival after winning the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League at OR Tambo International Airport on May 25, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (Minister Electricity and Energy), Dada Morero (City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor), and Dan Marokane (Eskom Group Chief Executive) attend an urgent crisis meeting at Eskom Megawatt Park on May 26, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The emergency talks were convened by Ramokgopa to resolve a R5.2 billion electricity debt dispute between Eskom and City Power, aiming to avert threatened phased power cuts to the country’s economic hub. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
Muslim pilgrims pray on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage early on May 26, 2026. Huge numbers of Muslims prayed early on May 26 on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his last sermon, at the climax of the hajj pilgrimage, as a punishing desert sun sent temperatures soaring towards 40C. More than 1.5 million people have joined the hajj this year despite the shadow of war across the Middle East created by the US and Israeli war with Iran. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
Republic of Azerbaijan Head of Mission Dr Huseyn Rahimli, right, speaks with guests, 26 May 2026, during the Azerbaijan National Day celebrations at the Pretoria Country Club. Azerbaijan’s National Day is Independence Day, celebrated annually on May 28. It commemorates the historic declaration of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) in 1918, which holds the distinction of being the first democratic and parliamentary republic in the Muslim world. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A hand-painted mural featuring 2026 World Cup motifs is picture in Mexico City on May 25, 2026, this work covers over 200 square meters and was painted by the artists Josa Cruz Pacheco, Andreee Orozco, Francisco Thomas Arriaga, Vivian Velazquez Ventura, and Christian Zuniga Lazcano. Mexico will co-host the biggest World Cup in history along with the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mr. Michael Masutha testifies at the Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on May 26, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A vintage car covered in patriotic imagery drives by during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC, May 25, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(L/R) US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine salute during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheatre in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Spanish matador Borja Jimenez performs a pass on a Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bull during the Pentecost Feria in Nimes, southern France on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
Sunbathers relax in the sunshine on Bournemouth beach on the south coast of England on May 26, 2026, as heatwave conditions spread to parts of southeast England and London. Britain registered on May 25 its hottest-ever May temperatures on record, with the mercury rising to 34.8C near the capital. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
A Bolivian riot police officer shoots at demonstrators during a rally against President Rodrigo Paz in La Paz on May 25, 2026. Paz’s presidency has been rocked by entrenched protests centered in Bolivia’s administrative capital, La Paz, which have seen protestors block roads, leading to food, fuel and medicine shortages. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)
KATSEYE performs on stage during the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 25 May 2026