Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen at Montecasino

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

1 Apr 2025

02:24 pm

Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen is currently captivating audiences at Montecasino's Teatro.

dear evan hansen

Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen, 14 March 2025, at Montecasino’s Teatro. The production runs until 6 April. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Presented by Showtime Management and How Now Brown Cow Productions the show runs until 6 April.

Dear Evan Hansen recently played at Cape Town’s Artscape to critical acclaim and standing ovations.

dear evan hansen
Stuart Brown prepares backstage for his role as Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Costumes are seen backstage during the Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Keely Crocker prepares backstage for her role as Zoe Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Lea Blerk prepares backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Stuart Brown is assisted with his cast as he prepares backstage for his role as Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, prepares backstage for her role as Cynthia Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen alongside Lucy Tops as Heidi Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Cast members, from left, Michael Stray, Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, Charlie Bouguenon and Keely Crocker. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Stuart Brown, right, performs as Evan Hansen alongside Justin Swartz as Jared Kleinman. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Stuart Brown, right, performs as Evan Hansen alongside Michael Stray as Connor Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Keely Crocker performs as Zoe Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Lea Blerk performs in Dear Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
dear evan hansen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Moving Into Dance performs Carmina Burana

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Montecasino photography pictures theatre

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Mbalula says VAT increase is ‘not permanent’, budget deal ‘close’
Weather Severe weather warning for areas just outside of Gauteng
News ‘Misleading narrative’ – ANC Youth League explains unpaid hotel bill
News Judge wishes ex-cop ‘good luck’ and jails her for life
Politics Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp