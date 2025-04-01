PICTURES: Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen at Montecasino

Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen is currently captivating audiences at Montecasino's Teatro.
Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen, 14 March 2025, at Montecasino’s Teatro. The production runs until 6 April. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Presented by Showtime Management and How Now Brown Cow Productions the show runs until 6 April.
Dear Evan Hansen recently played at Cape Town’s Artscape to critical acclaim and standing ovations.
