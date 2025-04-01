PICTURES: Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen at Montecasino

Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen is currently captivating audiences at Montecasino's Teatro.

Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen, 14 March 2025, at Montecasino’s Teatro. The production runs until 6 April. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Presented by Showtime Management and How Now Brown Cow Productions the show runs until 6 April.

Dear Evan Hansen recently played at Cape Town’s Artscape to critical acclaim and standing ovations.

Stuart Brown prepares backstage for his role as Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Costumes are seen backstage during the Tony Award-winning Best Musical production Dear Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Keely Crocker prepares backstage for her role as Zoe Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Lea Blerk prepares backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Stuart Brown is assisted with his cast as he prepares backstage for his role as Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, prepares backstage for her role as Cynthia Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen alongside Lucy Tops as Heidi Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cast members, from left, Michael Stray, Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, Charlie Bouguenon and Keely Crocker. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Stuart Brown, right, performs as Evan Hansen alongside Justin Swartz as Jared Kleinman. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Stuart Brown, right, performs as Evan Hansen alongside Michael Stray as Connor Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Keely Crocker performs as Zoe Murphy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Lea Blerk performs in Dear Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Stuart Brown performs as Evan Hansen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Moving Into Dance performs Carmina Burana