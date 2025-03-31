24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Bangladeshi Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 31 March 2025. The Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, during which many people travel to visit relatives and loved ones, and children receive new clothes and money to spend on the occasion. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM