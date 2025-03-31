24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Bangladeshi Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 31 March 2025. The Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, during which many people travel to visit relatives and loved ones, and children receive new clothes and money to spend on the occasion. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
South African singer and songwriter Tyla arrives for the Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Muslims pray at an open air venue where a mass Eid al-Fitr prayer to mark the end of the Holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is celebrated in Lenasia, on March 31, 2025. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Children play with toy guns during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan, 31 March 2025. Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. During Eid al-Fitr, most people travel to visit each other in town or outside of it and children receive new clothes and money to spend for the occasion. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Johannesburg community members march for Justice for Cwecwe, a seven-year-old pupil who was allegedly raped at Bergview College at the school on 14 October 2024 while she was waiting for her transport in the Alfred Nzo District, Eastern Cape. Pictured at Braamfontein in Johannesburg 30 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Preparing pots at the Nakhlistan Eid Cooking at Callies Rugby Field on March 30, 2025 In Cape Town, South Africa. Nakhlistan will cook 183 x 130lt pots of Aknie to feed over 92 000 of the less fortunate in the Western Cape, on the day of Eidul Fitr. That is why the name Nakhlistan was chosen. It is a Persian word which means ‘Oasis and Sustenance’. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
City Power and Johannesburg Water disconects power supply and water supply at Caridade Flats, 7 Fortesque Road in Yeoville, Joannesburg, 31 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Recruits demonstrating arrests at the Pass Out Parade of the newest recruits to the Table Mountain SEAM Special Operations Rangers at Bortjiesrif, Cape of Good Hope on March 31, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The parade highlights the important role the recruits will play in enhancing the park’s ability to manage visitors safety, combat environmental crime, and protect both marine and land ecosystems. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Muslims gather before attending an Eid al-Fitr prayer service at the Jama Masjid Mosque in Delhi, India, 31 March 2025. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a two or three-day festival at the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is one of the two major holidays in Islam. During Eid al-Fitr, many people travel to visit relatives and loved ones, and children receive new clothes and money to spend on the occasion. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
People rowing boats enjoy the view of cherry blossoms in full bloom at Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, 31 March 2025. According to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of foreign visitors to Japan in February was 3,258,100, up 16.9 percent from the same month last year, setting a new record for the month of February. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Twenty-month-old Marick Rajab (centre) is seen after morning prayers, 31 March 2025, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, celebrating Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sits inside a prototype of an electric car designed and produced completely in Canada, during the opening tour at the Hanover Fair 2025 (Hannover Messe) in Hanover, Germany, 31 March 2025. More than 4,000 exhibitors are expected to showcase their innovations from 31 March to 04 April at what is billed as the world’s largest industrial trade fair, with visitors from approximately 150 countries expected. The partner country in 2025 is Canada under the theme ‘The future is here’. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Competitors in action during the Formula Kite regatta of the 54th Princess Sofia Trophy, in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 31 March 2025. The 54th Princess Sofia Trophy will be held in Palma from 31 March to 05 April 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIQUEL A. BORRAS
A monk walks past a sculpture of Buddha in a damaged temple following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, 31 March 2025. More than 1,700 people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on 28 March, according to the Myanmar government. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Tourists climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge as sunlight hits the roof of the Sydney Opera House on a rainy day in Sydney on March 31, 2025. The New South Wales (NSW) government announced on March 26 that international visitation to (NSW) grew by 11.1 percent year-on-year to 3.8 million visitors, the highest numbers of tourists for any state or territory in Australia, with Chinese tourists the highest of any group, followed by the United States and then New Zealand. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
‘Trevor’ the African bullfrog is weighed during a preview for the new ‘Heart of Africa’ habitat at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, 31 March 2025. The Chester Zoo unveiled a new 22.5 acre African themed habitat to home 57 African species, to open to the public on 05 April 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
