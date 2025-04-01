24 hours in pictures, 1 April 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A surfer rides a large wave at Bondi Beach in Sydney on April 1, 2025, as large swells and high winds hit the east coast of Australia. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) A royal hunter fires his hunting gun to announce the arrival of the Emir of Dutse during the Durbar horse procession in Dutse on March 31, 2025. Durbar is a colourful procession of horses dating back to the 15th century in which the emir and thousands of horse riders accompanied musicians match through the streets in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria. Although the festival originated in North’s largest city of Kano, it is conducted by emirs in several cities across the north. The Durbar takes place twice a year on the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) uMkhonto we Sizwe members support Commander Bonginkosi Khanyile’s 14-hour-walk along the M1 from Alexandra to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, 1 April 2025, to submit a memorandum regarding the 2024 Election results, which they believe the results were rigged. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Crocuses appear through the snow in the Chocholowska Valley in the Tatra Mountains, near Zakopane, Poland, 31 March 2025. The cooling has made it possible to admire the crocuses in their winter coat. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot Protesters shout slogans and hold placards as they march during a protest against the abuse of young girls and children in Durban on April 1, 2025. Thousands of people rallied across South Africa on April 1, 2025 in support of a seven-year-old girl allegedly raped at school last year and to demand justice for the child. The girl, now aged eight, was allegedly raped in October last year but the case only attracted huge attention about two weeks ago after her mother detailed of what happened in a podcast and in local media, demanding authorities take action. No arrests have been made so far. No arrests have been made so far. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) Queen Mathilde of Belgium smiles as she visits the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 April 2025. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are on a state visit to Vietnam from 31 March to 04 April 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH Tourists take photos next to the reclining Buddha statue at the Wat Pho Buddhist temple in Bangkok on April 1, 2025, as Thai Culture Ministry officials inspected the site and it was announced a “minor” crack had been found following the March 28 earthquake. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) People inspect their damaged cars following an Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, 01 April 2025. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that at least three people were killed and seven others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Parked vehicles are seen near a massive gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 April 2025. ‘The fire involves a Petronas gas pipeline leak, with an estimated 500m of the pipeline engulfed in flames,’ the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said in a statement. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) Fikile Mbalula and ANC members at a birthday celebration at Laudium Civic Centre on April 01, 2025 in Centurion, South Africa. The initiative aimed to give back and uplift the community for positive change. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) US Singer Kid Rock (L), and US President Donald Trump take part in an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 March 2025. The order directs the Federal Trade Commission to work with the Department of Justice to ensure that competition laws are enforced in the concert and entertainment industry, and pushes state consumer protection authorities on enforcement. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER DRAGO / POOL Fishermen and workers from abroad shake anchovies out of a net at Daebyeon port in Gijang, a fishing town in the southeastern port city of Busan, 31 March 2025. Koreans dry anchovies to create a stock that’s used as a major seasoning in many Korean dishes. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2025