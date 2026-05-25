24 hours in pictures, 25 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Solly Msimanga, left, and Joburg Mayoral candidate Helen Zille pose for a photograph after erecting the DA’s first election poster of the 2026 campaign, 25 May 2026, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Protesting for Nicole Stansfield to be released on bail outside Western Cape High Court during her bail application on May 25, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the wife of alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield is facing serious charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), including allegedly being part of a pattern of criminal activity, theft of a black BMW valued at more than R326 000, and fraud. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Members of the Ugandan dance group “the Ghetto Kids” rehearse at their home in Nakawuka, Wakiso, Uganda, on May 25, 2026. The popular dance group is scheduled to perform alongside Colombian pop superstar Shakira at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey on July 19, 2026, putting them in the spotlight of one of the world’s most-watched events. This marks another high-profile appearance for the group, who gained fame in the 16th season of “Britain’s Got Talent,” where they captured the coveted golden buzzer, securing an automatic spot in the semi-finals. (Photo by Badru KATUMBA / AFP)
Ryan Brewer, military bandsman and member of the Doughboy Foundation, plays “Taps” at the Marine Corps War Memorial to mark Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
SAFA President Danny Jordaan is seen leaving Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on May 25, 2026 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. It is reported that Jordaan, along with three co-accused SAFA executives, are facing fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud charges, in connection with R1.3 million of SAFA money that Jordaan allegedly used for his personal gain. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Canadian weightlifter Boady Santavy gestures from the floor as he competes during the deadlift event at the Enhanced Games at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 24, 2026. The first-ever Enhanced Games — widely dubbed the “Steroid Olympics” — take place Sunday in Las Vegas, where elite sprinters, swimmers and weightlifters will vie for world records while taking banned performance-enhancing drugs. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses alongside his wife Jeanette at the Taj Mahal in Agra on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP)
Members of the Kimbanguist brass band take part in a religious procession during Kimbanguist Christmas celebrations in Kinshasa on May 25, 2026. Followers of the Kimbanguist Church celebrated Kimbanguist Christmas on May 25, through several religious and cultural events organized across the Democratic Republic of Congo. In Kinshasa and other cities across the country, marches and parades took place along major avenues, accompanied by brass bands, flutes, drums and religious songs performed by Kimbanguist orchestras. A large religious ceremony was also held at the Kimbanguist Reception Center in Kinshasa, where thousands of believers gathered for the celebration. In the Kimbanguist tradition, May 25 is considered the date of the second birth of Jesus Christ through Papa Dialungana Kiangani, the second son of prophet Simon Kimbangu. (Photo by Hardy BOPE / AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a mural along Joubert Street at Constitution Hill, 25 May 2026, in Johannesburg. The perimeter walls of Constitution Hill feature many colourful and insightful murals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
South Africans with fellow Africans from neighbouring countries pose for a photographh wearing their tradictional outfits at Noordgesig Library in Soweto, 25 May 2025, during Africa Day Celebrations as part of 63rd anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A woman (top R) reacts as a person suspected of having died from Ebola is buried in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 25, 2026. Ebola is a deadly viral disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. It can cause severe bleeding and organ failure. There is no vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the current Ebola outbreak, the 17th to plague the vast central African country of more than 100 million people. Attempts to tackle the spread are forced to rely mainly on precautions and rapid contact tracing. In the space of several weeks, the outbreak has spread to several provinces nearby and on to Ugandan soil, with the World Health Organization declaring the epidemic an international emergency. (Photo by Glody MURHABAZI / AFP)
Geordin Hill-Lewis (Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance) at the launch the Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) slogan and call to action for the voter registration campaign outside the Western Cape Provincial Legislature on May 25, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Competitors in the second men’s race tumble down the hill in pursuit of a round Double Gloucester cheese during the annual Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling competition near the village of Brockworth, Gloucester, in western England on May 25, 2026. The annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling involves competitors chasing an eight pound (3.63 kg) Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)
Nkosilathi Ndebele (9), one of the youth guides for visitors playing the game Playce at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair at Shepstone Gardens on May 23, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Youth from several groups were cast as interactive helpers to walk fairgoers through the rules, helping participants connect with the tactile and sensory elements of the game. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
People picket to commemorate Africa Day outside St. George’s Cathedral on Africa on May 25, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Africa Day honors the continent’s shared heritage, promotes African unity, and celebrates the progress and cultural diversity of the African diaspora. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 24 May 2026