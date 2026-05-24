48 hours in pictures, 24 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Rescuers operate at the site of a heavily damaged building as smoke rises following Russian strikes in Kyiv on May 24, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A large ballistic missile attack pounded Kyiv early on May 24, authorities said, wounding at least five people after Moscow threatened retaliation for strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV / AFP) US Reilly Opelka eyes the ball during his men’s singles match against Italy’s Federico Cina on day 1 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) In this aerial view people enjoy the sunshine at the Strand Lido on May 23, 2026 in Gillingham, United Kingdom. An exceptional bank holiday heatwave is currently bringing record-breaking weather to England with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s by Monday. The intense high pressure has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue rare, amber heat alerts across multiple regions due to the health risks for vulnerable people and extreme UV levels. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) This aerial view shows the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from outside the kingdom for the upcoming hajj, according to a Saudi official, exceeding the number of international visitors last year despite the war in the Middle East. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille endorses Lukhona Mnguni for Mayor of Johannesburg at Lorentzville in Johannesburg, 23 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This aerial photograph shows sunbathers on the beach during a warm spring day in Scheveningen on May 23, 2026. The temperature is expected to rise well above 25 degrees in the coming days. (Photo by Robin Utrecht / ANP / AFP) Ethiopia’s Mohamed Esa crosses the finish line, 24 May 2026, to win the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, in a time of 2h04m55ss, making it the fastest marathon finish on African soil. He was followed over the line by countryman Yihunilign Adane in 2h04m59ss, with Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai third in 2h05m06ss. Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius Community in Blue patrollers and residents from Capricorn and Vrygrond during the Prayer March For Child Protection Week on May 23, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual campaign aims to raise awareness about children’s rights and mobilize communities to protect children from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and violence. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Moks Protection Services officers demolish shacks at Fluerhoff Hostel at Roodepoort, south west of Johannesburg, 21 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A legally resident Ethiopian national reacts as he is comforted by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers outside his home after being unlawfully evicted from his home by March and March-affiliated group members in Dunnottar, Ekurhuleni, on May 22, 2026, following demonstrations over the fatal beating of a 22-year-old man by a shop owner after an alleged theft on the shop’s premises. Four leaders of the March and March-affiliated group were subsequently arrested. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A deacon helps a parishioner wash his hands before entering the church following local authorities’ instructions to limit the spread of the Ebola outbreak ahead of a mass at Bunia Cathedral in Bunia on May 24, 2026. Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo updated the death toll from the Ebola outbreak to 204 on May 23, 2026, hours after the Red Cross said three volunteers had died there and Uganda confirmed three new Ebola cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever an international emergency and the African Union’s health agency warned that more countries on the continent were at risk of being affected by the Ebola virus, in addition to the DRC and Uganda. (Photo by Glody MURHABAZI / AFP) Demonstrators react as they march during a protest against undocumented migrants organised by the March and March and Operation Dudula groups in Cape Town on May 23, 2026. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) People relax in the sunshine on Durdle Door beach, east of Weymouth on the south coast of England on May 23, 2026, as temperatures are set to rise over the long bank holiday weekend. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) Reader of The Citizen and wildlife photographer Trevor Barnett captured this photograph of a Blackwinged Kite with a Chic in the nestlast week at Rietvlei nature reserve near Pretoria. Benin’s president-elect Romuald Wadagni (C-L) and First Lady of Benin Nathalie Villette-Wadagni (C-R) arrive for the inauguration ceremony at the Palais des Congres in Cotonou on May 24, 2026. Elected with more than 94% of the vote last month, Benin’s Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni was officially sworn in on May 24, 2026 as president of the West African country, succeeding his mentor Patrice Talon, who stepped down after a decade in power. (Photo by Yanick FOLLY / AFP) Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta is thrown into the air by his players as they all celebrate after the Premier League trophy presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026. Arsenal are English league champions for the first time since 2004, winning the league by seven points. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 21 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2026