24 hours in pictures, 28 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A rabbit runs across the pitch at Joan Gamper Sports City in Barcelona, Spain, 28 January 2025, where FC Barcelona are holding a training session. FC Barcelona will face Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on 29 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Sixteen buses at the Moloto Putco bus depot in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga are seen, 28 January 2024, after being torched overnight. The torching was part of an orchestrated campaign where 51 buses were torched overnight across four depot in Mpumalanga. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Young members of the Up Helly Aa festival’s ‘Jarl Squad’ carry flaming torches through the streets during the junior procession in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Britain, 28 January 2025. Up Helly Aa festival dates back to the 1880s and celebrates Viking culture and heritage of the Shetland Islands. The event involves over one thousand torches used in processions by squads of costumed participants, known as guizers, who burn a Viking galley later in the night. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN US Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican from South Dakota, speaks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republicans policy luncheon, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) Masked revellers take part in the traditional carnival of Zubieta, in the northern Spanish province of Navarre on January 28, 2025. Locals from the neighbouring villages of Ituren and Zubieta, some of them wearing grotesque outfits, participate in a pilgrimage through both villages in this annual three-day festival, revolving mainly around agriculture and sheep herding. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) Darren Wilken (L) faces multiple charges, including multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child with his girlfriend 25-year-old web designer, Tiona Megan Moodley as they appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 28 January 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) South African main opposition party John Steenhuisen (C) and Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille (R) conduct a press conference on the party’s preparations for the upcoming local government election as well as recent political developments in Johannesburg on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) Young Congolese boys, who arrived as refugees fleeing ongoing clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, wash in a puddle of rainwater at the Rugerero transit camp in Gisenyi on January 28, 2025. An estimated 1,200 Congolese refugees have been officially received by Rwanda, an official told AFP on January 28, 2025, as armed forces entered the city of Goma just across the border. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP) Protesters clash with local police during a protest against the eviction of a building known as L’Antiga Escola Massana (lit. Old Massana School) in Barcelona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 28 January 2025. The building has been occupied by squatters since 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA Music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi appears in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 28 January 2025, on charges of rape and his case was postponed. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A woman walks with a stroller near a pond during warm weather in Moscow, Russia, 28 January 2025. Russia is experiencing abnormally warm spring weather in January 2025, with temperatures exceeding 5 degrees Celsius in the Moscow region, higher than the climatic norm. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Protesters burn makeshift barricades in downtown Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 28 January 2025. Protesters took to the streets and reportedly attacked the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium and the United States, criticizing international inaction as fighting between the Congolese military and the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, has left many casualties in Goma in the east of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRIS MILOSI Israeli mounted police try to disperse a gathering of ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters blocking roads during a demonstration against the army recruitment law, in Jerusalem, 28 January 2025. The ultra-Orthodox protesters were blocking access to the Jerusalem International Convention Center, where a conference was being held to encourage the ultra-Orthodox population to join the army. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Firemen use a hovercraft, an amphibious vehicle, to move through flood waters after the River Vilaine overflowed its banks, in Guipry-Messac, on January 27, 2025, following heavy rains. A model presents a creation for Julien Fournie during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week in Paris, on January 28, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) A woman holds incense sticks as she prays on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Si Thian Kong in Kuala Pilah, state of Negri Sembilan, Malaysia, 28 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls in 2025 on 29 January, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Canadian model Coco Rocha presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection of French designer Stephane Rolland during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON