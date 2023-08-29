24 hours in pictures, 29 August 2023 Compiled by Michel Bega - Multimedia Editor

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A Trump impersonator holds a sign outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2023. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case against former US President Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results, is expected to set Trump’s trial date for the case. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

A representative removes a watch Breitling into a showcase at the Geneva Watch Days Official pavilion, during the Geneva Watch Days 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland, 29 August 2023. Geneva Watch Days is an industry salon founded in September 2020 by eight prestigious watch brands. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Private waste collectors work to remove waste as some of the areas in Sunnyside, Pretoria are still experiencing a waste collection backlog, 29 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen South Africa’s rugby union team captain Siya Kolisi poses for a selfie with supporters after a training in Biguglia close from Bastia on August 28, 2023 on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP) Members of South Korea’s Army Special Warfare Command take part in a joint maritime infiltration training with US Special Operations Command Korea as part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, on the shore in Yangyang, South Korea, 28 August 2023 (issued 29 August 2023). Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi (L) and President Cyril Ramaphosa leave Maponya Mall in Soweto, 29 August 2023, after the President’s engagement with young men and boys on the prevention and combating gender based violence and femicide (GBVF). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Protesters try to remove a police barricade during a protest against copper mining in front of the National Assembly in Panama City, Panama 28 August 2023. More than a hundred people protested against a new contract of Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian First Quantum Minerals, that operates the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America, under a tense atmosphere and clashes with police that left some minor injuries. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco Visitors gather to see and smell the Corpse Flower during it’s brief bloom, as it is displayed at the Botanical Gardens section of the Huntington Library in San Marino, California, on August 28, 2023. The Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum) is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom and can grow more than 8 feet (2.43m) tall, blooming for only 1 to 3 days every few years, boasting a powerful stench when it blooms, earning the flower its putrid name. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) Men and women survivors of breast cancer pose for a picture during the seventh edition of the “A Brushstroke for Life” project, at the Cabañas Cultural Institute in Guadalajara, Mexico, on August 28, 2023. – “A Brushstroke for Life” is an altruistic project involving more than 100 survivors, both women and men, to make this disease visible to the world. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP) A model presents a creation from the 2024 Spring/Summer collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label ‘pays des fees’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 29 August 2023. The presentation of the 2024 Spring/Summer collections runs from 28 August to 02 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A vendor sells self-made caps of animal figurines along a street in Mumbai on August 29, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 27, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 28 August 2023