24 hours in pictures, 28 August 2023 Compiled by Michel Bega - Multimedia Editor

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A performer in costume blows a kiss during the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 27, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Members of the guard of honour prepare to welcome Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on his official visit to Hanoi on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) The Santa Petronilla waterfall carries a lot of water after heavy rainfall in southern Switzerland, in the vicinity of the train station in Biasca, Switzerland, 27 August 2023. The canton Tessin, the Italian part of Switzerland, got a lot of rain since late 25 August. According to forecasts, the rains will continue until 28 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/Pablo Giananazzi A child rides a scooter in the colonnade of the Victory Museum at Poklonnaya Hill War Memorial Park in Moscow, Russia, 27 August 2023. Poklonnaya Hill War Memorial Park is one of the favorite place of walking for Muscovites. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A villager riding on a makeshift raft collects washed up materials at a fishing village in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 August 2023. The state weather bureau warned on 28 August, a new typhoon may enter the country with an international name 'Haikui' this week as Typhoon Saola dumped rain that brought floods. Saola effect had brought villagers to fled their homes as floods swept through villages in northeastern Philippines. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Libyan demonstrators burn tires to protest against the meeting of the Foreign Minister of the National Unity Government, Najla al-Mangoush, with her Israeli counterpart in Italy , in Tripoli, Libya on 27 August 2023. A statement released by the head of the Libyan government Abdelhamid Deba'h, announced the suspension of the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and the opening of an administrative investigation, which will be carried out by a commission chaired by the Minister of Justice. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR Johannes Maswanganye, father of the five children that died in a shack fire in Itireleng, and his mother Johanna Maswanganye (R) after a visit by Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile, at Itireleng Informal Settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, 28 August 2023. The fire destroyed multiple shacks and claimed the lives of five young children. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Shacks destroyed by a fire are seen during a visit by Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile at Itireleng Informal Settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, 28 August 2023. The fire destroyed multiple shacks and claimed the lives of five young children. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A woman reacts during rain fall in Milan, Italy, 28 August 2023. Many regions in northern Italy were affected by torrential rainfall, highly charged thunder storms, strong winds and landslides. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA An illegal dumping site is seen in Itireleng during a visit by the Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile, near Laudium, Pretoria, 28 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Professional BMX rider George Davoutian performs with his BMX bicycle after taking off from a ramp that was set up by the sea for jumping into the water to deal with the heatwave in the most fun way during a small event organized by the Gutlessbmx Crew at Kavouri beach, near Athens, Greece, 27 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS The Nevado del Ruiz volcano emits a cloud of ash as seen from Bogota on August 27, 2023. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) warned that ash fall has been observed in the city of Manizales due to the volcano's increased seismic activity since August 26. (Photo by Guillermo MUNOZ / AFP) An aerial photo shows first-grade students taking part in an initiation ceremony to learn about traditional culture at a primary school in Anlong County, in China's southwest Guizhou Province on August 28, 2023. (Photo by STR / AFP) Muddy water rolls down on the rocks at the waterfall in the centre of the village Bad Gastein, also known as the "Monaco of the Alps", south of Salzburg, Austria, on August 28, 2023. Authorities in Tyrol and Salzburg provinces in western Austria put people on alert on Monday amid flooding and landslide risks due to heavy rains. (Photo by FMT-PICTURES – PP / APA / AFP)