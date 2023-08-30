24 hours in pictures, 30 August 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Some of the 48 dancers from Shanghai Ballet perform on the bridge Magere Brug on the occasion of ‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ show in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 29 August 2023. At the start of the new theater season, the Royal Theatre Carre presents ‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ from 30 August to 17 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN