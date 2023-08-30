24 hours in pictures, 30 August 2023
Some of the 48 dancers from Shanghai Ballet perform on the bridge Magere Brug on the occasion of ‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ show in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 29 August 2023. At the start of the new theater season, the Royal Theatre Carre presents ‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ from 30 August to 17 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule speaks to the media, 30 August 2023, during the launch of the new South African political party African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A firefighter works at the site of a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 30 August 2023. Russian forces attacked Kyiv the night of 30 August killing two people and injuring another, Kyiv City Military Administration Head Serhii Popko reported. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/VADYM SARAKHAN
Turkey-backed Syrian fighters pose for photos during a military training in Marea town, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo Governorate, northwestern Syria, 29 August 2023. Fighters of Turkey-backed factions in northern Syria carried out a military parade and training with live ammunition in the northern Aleppo countryside. According to Al-Farooq Abu Bakr, a leader of the 23rd division, fighters of Mu’tasim Division of the Free Syrian Army carried out military training titled ‘Qadisiya’ to show the ‘readiness of the fighters to liberate territories and protect our land’. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media at Midrand, 30 August 2023, on the Section 194 committee report and a way forward. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A person reacts as he crosses the street with Police keeping watch during a protest in front of the National Assembly against a controversial mining contract, in Panama City, Panama, 29 August 2023. Around a hundred people and a strong police contingent clashed in Panama during a protest against a controversial new contract of Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian First Quantum Minerals, that operates the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
An elephant keeper feeds the elephant ‘Madhubala’ at the Karachi Zoo, in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 August 2023. Zoo elephant Madhubala has shown signs of immense stress and weakness after months of solitary existence in a barren enclosure since the loss of her long-time partner, Noor Jehan, in April. The elephant displayed abnormal behavior such as hitting her head against the enclosure’s iron bars and has visibly suffered from weight loss. After concerns were raised about Madhubala’s welfare by animal rights organizations, the ailing elephant will be relocated to a new sanctuary in September. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A model presents a creation from the 2024 Spring/Summer collection by Philippine designers for the label ‘BENCH/ presents Ternocon’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 30 August 2023. The presentation of the 2024 Spring/Summer collections runs from 28 August to 02 September 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A Kashmiri woman carries a basket full of pottery articles over her head in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 29 August 2023. The pottery craft in Kashmir has been pushed to the brink of extinction although certain families are struggling hard to keep the craft alive. Pottery as a craft in Kashmir can be traced to the Neolithic settlement of Burzahom, in Srinagar between 3000 to 1200 BC. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Indian fisherwomen of the Koli community in their traditional attire, perform rituals during the celebration of Narayali Purnima or Coconut Festival, at Manori beach in Mumbai, India, 30 August 2023. Narayali Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan, mostly by the fishing community. It marks the beginning of the new fishing season and fishermen worship the Sea God to bless and protect them from natural calamities. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Wazalendo protesters are detained after a banned rally in Goma, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 30 August 2023. Several people were killed after protesters attempted to gather near the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) base, claiming the MONUSCO has failed to maintain peace and to protect them from conflicts, notably from the M23 group (Congolese Revolutionary Army). Wazalendo are self-defense youth groups who came together to fight the M23. Picture: EPA-EFE/KASEREKA MOISE
