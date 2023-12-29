24 hours in pictures, 29 December 2023
Our Picture Editors selectors the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
‘Monigotes’ or dolls of political and fictitious characters, are for sale on a street in Quito, Ecuador, 28 December 2023. During the last days of 2023, the sale of ‘Monigotes’ dolls intensifies; the burning of these figures in the last minutes of 31 December is an Ecuadorian tradition. EPA-EFE/Julio Estrella
A woman takes photographs of seasonal decorations ahead of the New Year celebrations at the Ban Jelacic square in central Zagreb, Croatia, 29 December 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates with teammates after catching out Mir Hamza of Pakistan off a delivery from Mitchell Starc of Australia to defeat Pakistan in the Second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, 29 December 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Russians attend the New Year’s and Christmas performance ‘Moscow Mayor’s Christmas Tree 2023/2024’ at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia, 29 December 2023. The ‘Moscow Mayor’s Christmas Tree’ is one of the main New Year’s and Christmas platforms in Russia. The ‘Moscow Mayor’s Christmas Tree’ was organized with the additional support of the Moscow Mayor’s Office. The event will last from 29 December 2023 to 06 January 2024. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Christmas, observed on 07 January, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A general view of Khiyam town, near the border with Israel, in Lebanon, 29 December 2023. Tensions are rising on the border between Israel and Lebanon as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues. EPA-EFE/STR
A jeepney driver holds up jeepney parts while joining a protest motorcade during a transport strike in Manila, Philippines, 29 December 2023. Jeepney drivers protested the government’s plan to modernize public transport and potentially phase out their vehicles, which have been a unique symbol of mass transport in the country through many generations. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the government will not extend its year-end deadline for the dilapidated jeepneys’ phase out. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Foreign tourists dressed in Thai traditional rented costumes visit the Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 December 2023. Thailand welcomed about 3.5 million Chinese tourists so far in 2023, lower than its target of 4.4 million, amid China’s slowing economy, while overall foreign visitors arrivals were about 23.9 million this year, according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Tourism Authority of Thailand’s deputy governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A man sells decorations for Christmas and New Year in his street booth, in Shanghai, China, 29 December 2023. Christmas and New Year celebration events in Shanghai have become cherished and popular not only among foreigners but local youngsters as well. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Parishioners participate in a procession for the Day of the Holy Innocents in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, 28 December 2023. About 500 parishioners commemorated in El Salvador the Day of the Holy Innocents with a procession in which they carried hundreds of images of Baby Jesus. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL LEMUS
Israeli army soldiers stand guard at a position near the Israeli-Gaza border, overlooking the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 29 December 2023. More than 20,900 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated that its ground, air, and naval troops are ‘continuing to strike’ targets in the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
The sun rises over the Skopje valley covered in heavy fog amid air pollution in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 29 December 2023. Measures to address extreme air pollution came into force in Skopje, after the capital experienced a high level of PM10 particles several days in a row. North Macedonia’s Ministry of the Environment announced that the measures were introduced after more than 150 mg/m3 of PM10 particles were recorded at measuring stations in Skopje. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Serbian students play with a ball as they block a key intersection in Belgrade on December 29, 2023, to protest alleged electoral fraud. – It will be the first day-long blockade since the December 17 parliamentary and local elections in which President Aleksandar Vucic’s party said it secured a commanding victory but opposition groups contested the results. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
The Sun rises behind an angel on the rooftop of the Dome on the Academy of Arts in central Dresden, Germany, 29 December 2023. Meteorologists predict cloudy weather with temperatures around seven degrees Celsius will continue until the end of the year in the German state of Saxony. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A couple observe high water of Elbe river in central Dresden, Germany, 29 December 2023. The Elbe river is nearly six meters above its normal level in Dresden. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned that water levels remain high in some places in Germany after heavy rains during the Christmas period. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Smoke rises following missile strikes in Lviv, western Ukraine, on December 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – Russia launched drone and missile strikes across Ukraine on December 29, 2023, killing at least 18 people and wounding over a hundred in one of the most massive air attacks of the war. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP)
A bike is parked on a flooded area in Dresden, Germany, 29 December 2023. The Elbe river is nearly six meters above its normal level in Dresden. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned that water levels remain high in some places in Germany after heavy rains during the Christmas period. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs for fans at the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane, Australia, 29 December 2023. Rafael Nadal will be playing in the Brisbane International tennis tournament after taking a long break from tennis due to an injury. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Tourists walk past shops at a tourist area in the Seminyak resort, on the coast of Bali, Indonesia, 29 December 2023. The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) stated that the number of foreign tourists visiting Bali this year has surpassed the target of 4.5 million tourists, as of November 2023. PHRI is optimistic that the number of foreign tourists could reach 5.2 million people by the end of 2023, with foreign tourist visits predicted to peak during the Christmas and New Year holidays. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI