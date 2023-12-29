24 hours in pictures, 29 December 2023

Our Picture Editors selectors the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

‘Monigotes’ or dolls of political and fictitious characters, are for sale on a street in Quito, Ecuador, 28 December 2023. During the last days of 2023, the sale of ‘Monigotes’ dolls intensifies; the burning of these figures in the last minutes of 31 December is an Ecuadorian tradition. EPA-EFE/Julio Estrella