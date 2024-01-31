24 hours in pictures, 31 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A man walks past a large-scale image of the US dollar banknote on a currency exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, 31 January 2024. Banque Misr has introduced a new Visa Platinum debit card for US dollar accounts, allowing users to make purchases in Egypt and abroad. The card aims to address restrictions on foreign currency spending by Egyptian banks and promote saving in foreign currency. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A picture shows a sign reading (Caution Avalanches) at Morskie Oko in the Tatra Mountains, south Poland, 31 January 2024. A large snow avalanche came down from Marchivna Pass onto the frozen surface of Morskie Oko, breaking the ice in the lake. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Pro-EU campaigners place a banner outside parliament as they protest to mark the 4th anniversary of Brexit Day in London, Britain, 31 January 2024. 31 January 2024 marks four years since the UK officially left the EU. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Hindu devotees offer sweets to the Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain (C), who is representing the Hindu side, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, 31 January 2024. A Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to perform prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, advocate Jain said. The Gyanvapi Mosque is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and in the recent Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in its survey report claimed that a ‘large Hindu temple’ existed there prior to the construction of the existing structure. EPA-EFE/ABHAY TIWARI
People with disabilities receive wheelchairs donated by Ummah charity in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 31 January 2024. Ummah charity donated 200 wheelchairs to disabled individuals in Kandahar, as confirmed by officials from the State Ministry for Martyrs and Disabled Affairs. The ministry expressed ongoing efforts to garner diverse assistance for all disabled individuals in the region, highlighting the challenges faced by thousands affected by the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. Many of these individuals now confront significant economic hardships, emphasizing the critical need for support and aid in the aftermath of the enduring war. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A message reading ‘They are taking us for a monkey’ is placed on a tractor as Belgian farmers block the access roads to the Port in Zeebruges, Belgium, 31 January 2024. Farmers are organizing protests to highlight their declining incomes, overly complex legislation and administrative overload. The discontent among farmers, initially sparked in France, has spilled over into several European countries and Belgium. Blocking the Port of Zeebruges may interrupt the supply chain to the UK. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
A chair stands in the middle of debris washed away by the tsunami triggered by the New Year�s Day earthquake in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 31 January 2024. In the small coastal town of Suzu, the massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 and following tsunami on 01 January 2024 destroyed or damaged more than 4,800 houses, nearly half the town’s homes, and killed 100 of its 12,500 inhabitants. Almost a month after the devastating New Year’s Day earthquake in central Japan, about 15,000 people are still evacuated and there are still large inaccessible areas. More than 46,000 homes are damaged or destroyed and large areas remain without water or electricity due to the worst natural disaster that has hit the country since 2011. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A woman points to ‘The Affiche Rouge’ (Red Poster), at the exhibition ‘Des Etrangers dans la Resistance en France’ (Foreigners in the Resistance in France) at the Shoah Memorial in Paris, France, 31 January 2024. The Shoah Memorial in Paris pays tribute to some foreign fighters in the French resistance during World War II with an exhibition from 02 February 2024. Missak Manouchian, an Armenian carpenter and poet who fled the Armenian genocide and was shot by the Nazis in 1944, will become the first foreign Resistance fighter to enter the Pantheon along his wife Melinee, on 21 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A person looks at a large screen projecting over 1500 Israeli victims of the October 7 attack and the soldiers who were killed in the subsequent fighting in Gaza at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem , 31 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Armed Police officers stand outside the European Spallation Source (ESS), ahead of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and King Carl XVI Gustaf, in Lund, Sweden, 31 January 2024. French President Macron
Sofian Laidouni (L) and Rico Verhoeven (R) stare each other down during the draw for the matchups for the Kickboxing Heavyweight Grand Prix in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 31 January 2024. The eight-man one-round heavyweight kickboxing tournament is scheduiled to take place on 09 March 2024 in Amsterdam. EPA-EFE/Eva Plevier
Athletes participate in a diving training session ahead of the FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 in Doha, Qatar, 31 January 2024. The FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 take place from 02 until 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA