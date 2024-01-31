24 hours in pictures, 31 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A man walks past a large-scale image of the US dollar banknote on a currency exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, 31 January 2024. Banque Misr has introduced a new Visa Platinum debit card for US dollar accounts, allowing users to make purchases in Egypt and abroad. The card aims to address restrictions on foreign currency spending by Egyptian banks and promote saving in foreign currency. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI