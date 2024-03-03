Chilli festival – Chilli pod eating contest

The Chilli pod eating competition held during the Chilli Festival at Heckers nursery in Boksburg, 3 March 2024. The contestants had to eat a number of whole chillies starting from the Jalapeno all the way to the California Reaper, but the competition was won one chilli before with Ernest Salzwedel being the last man standing after eating the Trinidad Maruga Scorpion.

